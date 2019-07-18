13 Images
The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club
148th Open Championship - Day One
Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Stuart Franklin / Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy on 7th tee
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Deep rough
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the long rough on the first hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Peter Morrison / Associated Press)
Climbing out
Gary Woodland of the United States climbs the steep wall of a bunker while attempting to find sure footing to play his ball on the top edge of the bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Peter Morrison / Associated Press)
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Jon Super / Associated Press)
Graeme McDowell
Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland waits to play on the fifth green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
13th green
Golfers arrive on the 13th green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Glyn Kirk / AFP/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods walks toward the third tee during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Jon Super / Associated Press)
Playing through
Phil Mickelson plays a shot after missing the green on the 16th hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Mickelson bogeyed the par-three and shot five-over 76. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Royal Portrush Golf Club
Jason Day of Australia tees off on the seventh hole, foreground, during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington / Getty Images)
Paul Casey
England’s Paul Casey chips onto the eighth green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)
4th green
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States prepares to putt on the fourth green during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Francois Nel / Getty Images)
Royal Portrush Golf Club
Players contend with the undulating, zigzagging seventh hole during the first round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)
1/13