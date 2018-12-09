Kaiser's Christian Hunter finishing off a season to remember in state bowl game

Christian Hunter of Fontana Kaiser has been having a season to remember in high school football.
With one game to play, the running back has rushed for 3,635 yards and 54 touchdowns.
“He’s so powerful and and fast,” coach Bill Cardosi said of the 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior. “He’s bigger than some of our linemen.”
Kaiser (14-1) is set to play in the CIF Division 3-A state championship bowl game next Saturday against the winner of a Northern California regional bowl game between Santa Clara Wilcox or Sacramento Capital Christian.
There have been only three players who surpassed 4,000 yards rushing in California history. Hunter would need a huge final game to reach it. Tyler Ebell of Ventura set the state record when he gained 4,495 yards and scored 64 touchdowns in 2000. Ebell went on to play for UCLA and became a deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.
No team has held Hunter to less than 127 yards rushing this season. Five times he has exceeded 300 yards rushing in games — 358 vs. Fontana; 321 vs. Fontana Summit; 302 vs. Bloomington; 327 vs. Arcadia; 324 vs. Rialto Eisenhower.
He won the 100 meters last season in the Sunkist League. He took a recruiting visit to Wyoming this weekend. “He’s an animal in the weight room,” Cardosi said.
Bowl matchups: at Cerritos College are almost complete.
On Friday, it will be Simi Valley Grace Brethren vs. Loomis Del Oro in Division 2-AA at 4 p.m., followed by San Diego Cathedral Catholic vs. Folsom in Division 1-AA at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Lawndale will play Tulare or San Joaquin Memorial in Division 2-A at 4 p.m., followed by Chatsworth Sierra Canyon vs. San Jose Valley Christian or Brentwood Liberty in Division 1-A at 8 p.m.
There could be lots of offense in the Folsom-Cathedral game. Folsom scored 84 points on Friday night in a regional win. Cathedral runs the Wing T.
The state bowl games were supposed to be completed this weekend but were pushed back a week because of wildfires and air quality issues in Northern California, which completed their regional games on Saturday.
Lawndale stars: Besides running back Jordan Wilmore, who has rushed for 2,028 yards and 20 touchdowns, Lawndale has relied on several other players for a 13-2 record.
Defensive end Naki Fahina was named the Ocean League MVP. He has 10 sacks. Offensive lineman Keyahn Pinkston has been receiving rave reviews for his blocking.
Son making dad proud: Josh Henderson, the son of the Grace Brethren coach, is having quite a junior season.
As a linebacker, he has been in on 141 tackles. As a running back, he has rushed for 863 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Narbonne planning for 2019: City Section champion Harbor City Narbonne has agreements to play Long Beach Poly, Gardena Serra, Lawndale and Orange Lutheran in nonleague games next season. The Gauchos are expected to be strong again, with the return of quarterback Jake Garcia and several key receivers.