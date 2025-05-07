High school volleyball: Wednesday’s boys’ Southern Section playoff results, pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Pool Play
#6 Newport Harbor d. #3 Loyola, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei d. Edison, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19
St. Francis d. El Segundo, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 15-11
St. Margaret’s d. Burbank Burroughs, 3-1
Peninsula d. Santa Margarita, 3-2
DIVISION 3
Tesoro d. Los Alamitos, 25-13, 28-26, 20-25, 20-25, 15-8
North Torrance d. San Marino, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 20-25, 15-5
Warren d. Santa Monica, 3-1
Orange Lutheran d. Mission Viejo, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23
DIVISION 4
Corona Santiago d. Westlake, 3-2
Santa Barbara d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 3-0
Crean Lutheran d. Dos Pueblos, 3-1
Sage Hill d. Royal, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-10
DIVISION 5
Newbury Park d. Oak Park, 26-24, 25-23, 25-16
Esperanza d. Wiseburn Da Vinci, 3-0
Kennedy d. California, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21
Vista Murrieta d. Rancho Alamitos, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
DIVISION 6
Quartz Hill d. Rio Hondo Prep, 19-25, 26-28, 25-21, 25-18, 15-13
Village Christian d. Oxford Academy, 28-26, 25-14, 25-22
Laguna Blanca d. OC Pacifica Christian, 3-1
El Toro d. Yucaipa, 18-25, 32-30, 25-16, 25-17
DIVISION 7
Brea Olinda d. Lakewood, 26-24, 25-17, 25-17
San Jacinto d. La Serna, 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15
San Gabriel Academy d. Jurupa Valley, 3-0
Brentwood d. Hawthorne MSA, 3-1
DIVISION 8
Lancaster Desert Christian d. Carpinteria, 3-1
Katella d. Southlands Christian, 3-2
Wildwood d. Channel Islands, 3-1
Avalon d. Alta Loma, 3-0
DIVISION 9
CAMS d. Heritage, 3-1
San Jacinto Valley d. Firebaugh, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 12-25, 15-13
Downey Calvary Chapel d. Whittier Christian, 3-1
Beverly Hills d. Yeshiva, 19-25, 9-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11
Note: Open Division pool play (third round), semifinals in Divisions 2-9 May 10; Finals in all divisions May 16 or 17.
