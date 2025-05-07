High school volleyball: Wednesday’s boys’ City Section playoff results, pairings
CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
OPEN DVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#1 Venice d. #8 Grant, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19
#4 Granada Hills d. #5 Palisades, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16
#3 El Camino Real d. #6 Eagle Rock, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11
#2 Chatsworth d. #7 University, 25-11, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
DIVISION I
(Games at 7 p.m.)
QUARTERFINALS
8 Cleveland at #1 Taft
#5 Marquez at #4 South East
#6 Kennedy ar #3 Marshall
#7 Van Nuys at #2 Carson
DIVISION II
(Games at 4 p.m.)
SECOND ROUND
#17 LACES at #1 VAAS
#9 North Hollywood at #8 Roosevelt
#12 Panorama at #5 Poly
#13 Reseda at #4 Fairfax
#14 San Pedro at #3 Banning
#11 Diego Rivera at #6 Sylmar
#10 Legacy at #7 Vaughn
#18 Bravo at #2 Mendez
DIVISION III
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
#16 Animo Robinson at #1 East Valley
#9 Central City Value at #8 Foshay
#12 Manual Arts at #5 Downtown Magnets
#20 King/Drew at #4 SOCES
#19 San Fernando at #3 Larchmont Charter
#11 Chavez at #6 Angelou
#10 Orthopaedic at #7 Maywood CES
#15 Animo Bunche at #2 Gardena
DIVISION IV
(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)
SECOND ROUND
#17 Sotomayor at #1 Garfield
#9 Rise Kohyang at #8 Hamilton
#12 LA Leadership at #5 Animo Venice
#20 Belmont at #4 Burton
#19 Animo Watts at #3 Sun Valley Magnet
#11 University Prep Value at #6 Magnolia Science Academy
#10 Port of LA at #7 Contreras
#15 West Adams at #2 Huntington Park
DIVISION V
(Games at 4 p.m.)
SECOND ROUND
#17 USC-MAE at #1 Wilson
#9 Magnolia Science Academy at #8 Bert Corona
#12 Arleta at #5 Animo Brown
#13 Community Charter at #4 Animo South LA
#14 New West Charter at #3 Harbor Teacher
#11 University Pathways Medical at #6 New Designs University Park
#10 Washington at #7 University Pathways Public Service Academy
#15 Academia Avance at #2 Dorsey
Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions II-V, May 12 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Open and Division I, May 13 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Division DII-V, May 14 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).
