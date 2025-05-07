High school volleyball: Wednesday’s boys’ City Section playoff results, pairings

CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

OPEN DVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#1 Venice d. #8 Grant, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19

#4 Granada Hills d. #5 Palisades, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16

#3 El Camino Real d. #6 Eagle Rock, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

#2 Chatsworth d. #7 University, 25-11, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

DIVISION I

(Games at 7 p.m.)

QUARTERFINALS

8 Cleveland at #1 Taft

#5 Marquez at #4 South East

#6 Kennedy ar #3 Marshall

#7 Van Nuys at #2 Carson

DIVISION II

(Games at 4 p.m.)

SECOND ROUND

#17 LACES at #1 VAAS

#9 North Hollywood at #8 Roosevelt

#12 Panorama at #5 Poly

#13 Reseda at #4 Fairfax

#14 San Pedro at #3 Banning

#11 Diego Rivera at #6 Sylmar

#10 Legacy at #7 Vaughn

#18 Bravo at #2 Mendez

DIVISION III

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

#16 Animo Robinson at #1 East Valley

#9 Central City Value at #8 Foshay

#12 Manual Arts at #5 Downtown Magnets

#20 King/Drew at #4 SOCES

#19 San Fernando at #3 Larchmont Charter

#11 Chavez at #6 Angelou

#10 Orthopaedic at #7 Maywood CES

#15 Animo Bunche at #2 Gardena

DIVISION IV

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

SECOND ROUND

#17 Sotomayor at #1 Garfield

#9 Rise Kohyang at #8 Hamilton

#12 LA Leadership at #5 Animo Venice

#20 Belmont at #4 Burton

#19 Animo Watts at #3 Sun Valley Magnet

#11 University Prep Value at #6 Magnolia Science Academy

#10 Port of LA at #7 Contreras

#15 West Adams at #2 Huntington Park

DIVISION V

(Games at 4 p.m.)

SECOND ROUND

#17 USC-MAE at #1 Wilson

#9 Magnolia Science Academy at #8 Bert Corona

#12 Arleta at #5 Animo Brown

#13 Community Charter at #4 Animo South LA

#14 New West Charter at #3 Harbor Teacher

#11 University Pathways Medical at #6 New Designs University Park

#10 Washington at #7 University Pathways Public Service Academy

#15 Academia Avance at #2 Dorsey

Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions II-V, May 12 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Open and Division I, May 13 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals in Division DII-V, May 14 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions May 16-17 (sites and times TBD).