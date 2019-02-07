Advertisement

The Times' preseason All-Star baseball team

By
Feb 07, 2019 | 7:25 AM
Sam Hliboki returns for his senior season at Harvard-Westlake with (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Times preseason All-Star baseball team:

Pos. Player, School, Yr. | Comment

P — Jared Jones, La Mirada, Jr. | USC commit throws in the mid-90s

P — Sam Hliboki, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. | Vanderbilt signee is consistent strike thrower

C — Darius Perry, La Mirada, Sr. | UCLA signee hit 11 home runs, drove in 52 runs

IF — Cody Freeman, Etiwanda, Sr. | Baylor signee hits, fields

IF — Cody Schrier, JSerra, So. | USC commit won gold medal this summer

IF — Connor McGuire, Beckman, Sr. | UC Irvine signee batted .405 last season

IF — Joe Naranjo, Ayala, Sr. | Cal State Fullerton signee has power on mound, at the plate

OF — Emmanuel Dean, Servite, Sr. | UCLA signee has immense power, talent

OF — Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake, Jr. | TCU commit is a hitting machine

OF — Luke Spillane, Mission Viejo, Sr. | UC Irvine signee batted .363 with four home runs

