The Times' preseason All-Star baseball team

The Los Angeles Times preseason All-Star baseball team:
Pos. Player, School, Yr. | Comment
P — Jared Jones, La Mirada, Jr. | USC commit throws in the mid-90s
P — Sam Hliboki, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. | Vanderbilt signee is consistent strike thrower
C — Darius Perry, La Mirada, Sr. | UCLA signee hit 11 home runs, drove in 52 runs
IF — Cody Freeman, Etiwanda, Sr. | Baylor signee hits, fields
IF — Cody Schrier, JSerra, So. | USC commit won gold medal this summer
IF — Connor McGuire, Beckman, Sr. | UC Irvine signee batted .405 last season
IF — Joe Naranjo, Ayala, Sr. | Cal State Fullerton signee has power on mound, at the plate
OF — Emmanuel Dean, Servite, Sr. | UCLA signee has immense power, talent
OF — Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake, Jr. | TCU commit is a hitting machine
OF — Luke Spillane, Mission Viejo, Sr. | UC Irvine signee batted .363 with four home runs