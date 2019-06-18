Johnny Tincher of Birmingham is City Section player of the year

Johnny Tincher of Birmingham used his defense to help the Patriots win a third consecutive City Section Open Division baseball title. He has been selected the City player of the year.
The senior catcher headed to Washington shared the same award last season. During the playoffs, Tincher didn’t contribute much with his bat but defensively, he was dominant, blocking pitches in the dirt, throwing out runners trying to steal second and picking off runners at first.
Cole Kitchen of El Camino Real and Lucas Braun of Palisades were chosen the co-pitchers of the year.