NBA guard Allen Crabbe holds youth camp at his alma mater

Allen Crabbe’s smile was so wide and so radiant that a visitor to his basketball camp on Tuesday at Los Angeles Price had to wonder who was having more fun: Was it the excited 9-, 10-, 11- and 12-year-old boys and girls running around the gym or the NBA guard for the Atlanta Hawks who returned to the school he attended from preschool through 12th grade to hold a free camp for kids in South Los Angeles?

“I’m looking for more in the future,” Crabbe said. “I just think it’s a great thing to do — give back. I’m not looking for anything out of it. I just want them to be in a good environment and enjoy themselves at my camp.”

His mother and father were also at the gym offering support. A second day of the camp is scheduled for Wednesday morning for ages 13 to 15. Spots are still available. Local youth coaches are serving as counselors, there’s music, lunch is served and ProCamps is organizing the event. Price’s new basketball coach, Chans Smyth, was helping at the camp.

Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools is personal for Crabbe. His father worked for 28 years at the school that was founded by Crabbe’s grandparents. Crabbe received attention for helping save the school from shutting down with a six-figure donation last year.

Most of all, Crabbe has so many memories made in the Price gym.

“This is where it all started,” he said with a smile. “Every time I walk in the gym, you see all the banners.”

NBA guard from Atlanta Hawks talks about Lakers-Clippers rivalry

He looked up to see the many championship banners on the wall. He paid particular attention to the 2010 state championship banner that he helped bring back to Price, along with the Gatorade state player of the year banner.

“It was really special,” he said.

Although Crabbe will be playing for the Hawks this season, he thinks many in the NBA will be excited about what’s happening in Los Angeles with the Clippers and Lakers having Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“It goes to show L.A. is the place to be,” he said. “The Clippers are really competitive now. The battles between them and the Lakers are going to be fun. It’s great energy for the city. That’s what LA is known for — the sports, the atmosphere, the nightlife. I think they have the top players playing for them. I think it’s going to be a special season for the NBA.”