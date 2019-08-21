Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Windward lead 16-team field for Rolling Hills Prep fall classic

Rolling Hills Prep basketball coach Harvey Kitani has finalized the 16 teams that will participate in his one-day tournament on Oct. 5 at Cerritos College. The list is impressive.

It includes the preseason favorites for top teams in 2019-20 _ Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei.

There’s also Rancho Cucamonga, Westchester, Harvard-Westlake, Colony, Bishop Montgomery, Santa Monica, La Canada, Loyola, Brentwood, Long Beach Poly, St. John Bosco, Peninsula and Rolling Hills Prep.

Kitani still has not finished the team matchups. The coaches will be attending a dinner at The San Franciscan restaurant in Torrance next month. Last year, USC coach Andy Enfield was the guest speaker.