High School Sports

Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Windward lead 16-team field for Rolling Hills Prep fall classic

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA - JANUARY 16, 2019: Mater Dei Devin Askew (5) passes off after driving to
Devin Askew will be playing for Mater Dei in the Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic on Oct. 5 at Cerritos College.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 21, 2019
9:11 AM
Rolling Hills Prep basketball coach Harvey Kitani has finalized the 16 teams that will participate in his one-day tournament on Oct. 5 at Cerritos College. The list is impressive.

It includes the preseason favorites for top teams in 2019-20 _ Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei.

There’s also Rancho Cucamonga, Westchester, Harvard-Westlake, Colony, Bishop Montgomery, Santa Monica, La Canada, Loyola, Brentwood, Long Beach Poly, St. John Bosco, Peninsula and Rolling Hills Prep.

Kitani still has not finished the team matchups. The coaches will be attending a dinner at The San Franciscan restaurant in Torrance next month. Last year, USC coach Andy Enfield was the guest speaker.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
