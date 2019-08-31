Southern Section roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame wins opener on game-winning field goal by Daniel Prieto

In his 40th season as football coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Kevin Rooney has lost count on how many times kickers delivered victory in the final seconds. He’s just grateful it keeps happening.

On Saturday in San Diego, senior Daniel Prieto made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Notre Dame a 37-35 victory over Arizona Desert Vista.

Prieto didn’t even play last season after being a kicker as a sophomore.

“Fortunately, his buddies talked him to coming out,” Rooney said.

Advertisement

FINAL: Notre Dame’s Anthony Prieto hits a 33-yard FG as time expires to lift Notre Dame over Desert Vista, 37-35.



What a game. #VXLive #HonorBowl @DVHSfootball_ @NDknightsFB pic.twitter.com/yHuTrA0POW — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) August 31, 2019

Prieto focused on soccer. His football friends lobbied him to return to kicking as a senior, and now he’s the hero.

Sophomore quarterback Zachary Siskowic, filling in for an injured Cooper Meek, led Notre Dame on its final drive. Evan McLurkin came up with a key reception and also had an interception. He finished with seven tackles. Sean Guyton scored two touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return.

New Jersey St. Joseph knocked off JSerra 24-13. Chris Street had a 12-yard touchdown run for JSerra (1-1).

At Moorpark, City Section power Narbonne (1-1) was beaten by defending Utah 6A champion Lone Peak 41-21. Nate Ritchie, being recruited by Stanford and UCLA, among others, made four field goals, returned an interception for a touchdown, made another interception, had a sack and kicked the ball repeatedly into the end zone for touchbacks in a remarkable all-around performance.

Advertisement

Narbonne struggled trying to run the ball. Receiver Eren East had 11 catches and one touchdown for Narbonne. Jared Greenfield returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown.

Cajon defeated L.A. Cathedral 26-14.