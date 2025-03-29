Prep talk: Freshmen making impact for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball

Jackie Morales is one of six freshman contributors for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High‘s softball team is on a nine-game winning streak, with six freshmen making major contributions.

Freshman Keira Luderer hit two home runs in a comeback win over Sierra Canyon in the Knights’ Mission League opener on Thursday. Freshman Molly Coppola hit a walk-off home run against the Trailblazers. Luderer’s twin sister, Kelsey, is hitting .452.

There’s also Haley Maldonado with a .469 average and outfielder Jackie Morales batting .521 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. Pitcher Alyssa Lusk also is gaining experience in a backup role.

Coach Justin Siegel is convinced as these freshmen gain experience, the Knights will become a top team in Southern California. Notre Dame is 13-3. …

The track and field season continues Saturday with the Orange County championships at Mission Viejo, the Santa Monica Invitational and the Simi Valley Invitational.

