Prep talk: Freshmen making impact for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball

Jackie Morales of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High gets in a defensive stance.
Jackie Morales is one of six freshman contributors for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
(Greg Fiore)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High‘s softball team is on a nine-game winning streak, with six freshmen making major contributions.

Freshman Keira Luderer hit two home runs in a comeback win over Sierra Canyon in the Knights’ Mission League opener on Thursday. Freshman Molly Coppola hit a walk-off home run against the Trailblazers. Luderer’s twin sister, Kelsey, is hitting .452.

There’s also Haley Maldonado with a .469 average and outfielder Jackie Morales batting .521 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. Pitcher Alyssa Lusk also is gaining experience in a backup role.

Coach Justin Siegel is convinced as these freshmen gain experience, the Knights will become a top team in Southern California. Notre Dame is 13-3. …

The track and field season continues Saturday with the Orange County championships at Mission Viejo, the Santa Monica Invitational and the Simi Valley Invitational.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

