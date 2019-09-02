Sophomore running backs boost Loyola in opening win

Drew Casani, the first-year football coach at Loyola, wasted no time in trying to put the best players in the program on the field regardless of their grade.

Two sophomore running backs were able to make quite a first impression in a 38-0 win over St. Bernard last week.

Tahj Owens rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and Harrison Allen gained 90 yards and scored one touchdown. Junior quarterback Brayden Zermeno, a transfer from Mission Viejo, completed 10 of 15 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, senior linebacker Steven Arellano recorded five solo tackles and assisted on nine others.

Loyola will receive a much stronger test on Friday against St. Augustine.