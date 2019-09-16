San Clemente High launches investigation into allegations of racial harassment at football game

San Clemente High School principal Chris Carter has sent a letter to parents announcing a school investigation into allegations that San Diego Lincoln players and cheer squad members were heckled by fans with racial slurs during the team’s game Friday night against the Tritons.

Here’s the letter from Carter:

We are deeply concerned by the allegation that racist and offensive comments were directed towards students and fans of Lincoln High School at the football game this past Friday night. As the Principal of San Clemente High School, I work with my faculty, staff, students, families, and community to maintain the highest standards of respect for all individuals. We do not condone racist speech or actions at our school, and we unreservedly condemn hateful rhetoric that targets any person or group.

We are conducting a thorough investigation on these accusations with our Orange County Sheriff’s Department, administration, staff, and others who were present supervising the game. We take these claims very seriously. We ask the communities of San Clemente and Lincoln High School to please share any evidence that would assist us with the investigation.

Advertisement

Please send any evidence or statements directly to Assistant Principal, Cameron Lovett, at cnlovett@capousd.org. Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, we will use this opportunity to take specific action with our school community to ensure that our words and actions meet our high standards and that every single person on our campus as a student, family member or guest feels safe and welcome. We look forward to working with both school communities to ensure a positive resolution.

San Clemente football coach Jaime Ortiz said there were no incidents involving the teams. San Clemente won the game 29-0 at San Clemente.