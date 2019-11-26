Prep basketball roundup: Kenneth Simpson Jr. soars in Chaminade victory

If there were any doubt how much stronger and higher Kenneth Simpson Jr. of Chaminade would be attacking the basket this season in his junior year, they vanished in the third quarter on Tuesday night during a season-opening game against Shalhevet.

Simpson drove to the basket from the left side and didn’t care there was a Shalhevet defender in his way. He dunked the ball in his face with his right hand, causing Chaminade fans in the bleachers roar and put their hands over their heads in a sign of shock.

“That was a pretty good one,” coach Bryan Cantwell said.

Well Kenneth Simpson of Chaminade can jump a little higher in his junior year. Watch the reaction of fans after this dunk. pic.twitter.com/ojxBHiMVy2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 27, 2019

Simpson and fellow guard Keith Higgins Jr., who also had a dunk, should be creating lots of excitement this season. Higgins finished with 16 points and Simpson 14 in a 78-46 win over Shalhevet. Center Abe Eagle scored 19 points.

Never leave open Valencia’s Jake Hlywiak. Valencia 23, Oaks Christian 9. pic.twitter.com/vxXUSJ41WL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 27, 2019

Valencia’s Jake Hlywiak, one of the best three-point shooters, burned Oaks Christian for 33 points, including seven threes, in an 80-63 win over Oaks Christian at Chaminade.

In the BattleZone tournament at Corona Centennial, Paris Dawson scored 23 points to help the Huskies route San Ysidro 89-48. Rancho Christian defeated Westminster 97-29. Luke Turner had 24 points and Evan Mobley 22.

Windward stayed unbeaten with a 79-50 win over Culver City. Jake Shapiro finished with 18 points.

Oxnard (4-0) received 18 points from Stacy Johnson in a 77-52 win over Bakersfield Centennial.

Birmingham defeated Hart 81-66. David Elliott contributed 31 points.

Pacifica Christian received 28 points from Houston Mallette in an 87-50 win over Riverside King.

Paris Dawson led all scorers with 23 points pic.twitter.com/H00jlzbJKk — Cali BattleZONE (@BattleZone24) November 27, 2019

Price is 5-0 after a 98-33 win over North Hollywood. Joshua Lee finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Andre Henry scored 26 points in St. Francis’ 62-48 win over Australia Maribyrong.

Ben Shtolzberg scored 27 points and Dusty Stromer 21 points as Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Covina 97-74.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Lynwood 73-41. Mason Hooks scored 21 points.

Newbury Park defeated Ventura 63-41. Quincy Bentley had 18 points.

In girls’ basketball at the Redondo tournament, freshman Juju Watkins had 25 points and 15 rebounds in Windward’s 70-44 win over Troy. Lynwood pulled out a 50-44 overtime win over Harvard-Westlake. Chaminade defeated Gardena Serra 50-49.

