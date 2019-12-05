A look at this weekend’s CIF regional bowl games

A look at top regional bowl games on Friday.

Division 1-AA: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (13-1) at La Mesa Helix (11-1), 7:30 p.m. The Trailblazers have been climbing the CIF playoff ladder every season, and this will be their highest state bowl game yet. They have been playing brilliantly on defense, led by veteran linebacker JD Hernandez. Quarterback Chayden Peery comes in with one interception in 14 games. Helix is the San Diego Open Division champion and relies on a strong running back. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Division 6-AA: Canoga Park (12-2) at South Torrance (10-4), 7:30 p.m. Both schools are making their first appearances in a state bowl game. Canoga Park, the City Section Division II champion, has a balanced offense that features running back Jorge Hernandez and receivers Joshua Christopher and Dominic Arango-Serna. South Torrance, the Southern Section Division 14 champion, relies on quarterback Drew Nash, who has passed for 2,901 yards and 34 touchdowns. The pick: Canoga Park.

A look at top regional bowl games on Saturday.

Division 2-A: Oxnard Pacifica (13-1) at Lake Balboa Birmingham (8-4), 6 p.m. Pacifica, the Division 13 champion, is a team that has the speed and size to match up with the City Section Open Division champions. Running back Malik Sherrod has big-play speed, having rushed for nearly 1,500 yards. Birmingham won the City title because quarterback Jackson Dadich had his best game of the season with 13 consecutive completions to end the 27-20 win over Banning. The pick: Pacifica.

Division 5-A: Reseda (10-3) vs. Anaheim Esperanza (10-4) at Yorba Linda, 6 p.m. Reseda will try to protect quarterback Trenton Butler so he can get the ball to standout receivers Mario Martinez and Dranel Rhodes. The challenge for the Regents is stopping one of the state’s leading rushers in Esperanza’s Walter Gooding, who rushed for 352 yards last week in the Division 13 finals. The pick: Esperanza.

Division 1-A: Oceanside (11-3) vs. Corona del Mar (14-0) at Newport Harbor, 6 p.m. Oceanside will need lots of offense to upset the Sea Kings. Running back Kavika Tua has rushed for 2,166 yards and 21 touchdowns. Corona del Mar counters with the passing duo of quarterback Ethan Garbers and receiver John Humphreys. The pick: Corona del Mar.

