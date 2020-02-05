Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Manual Arts football team to be honored for most improved grade-point average

180208_EricDickerson_LAUSDAssembly_SFHS_WN-0742.jpg
San Fernando won last year’s Academic Challenge competition sponsored by the Rams. Manual Arts will be honored on Friday by the Rams for winning this year’s competition for most improved GPA.
(Los Angeles Rams)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 5, 2020
9:31 AM
Manual Arts’ football team will be honored Friday for winning a competition among 10 Los Angeles Unified School District teams for having the most improved grade-point average as part of the Rams Academic Challenge.

The school will hold an assembly and the team will receive a $2,500 equipment grant courtesy of USA Football. Former Dorsey and UCLA standout Johnathan Franklin of the Rams’ community affairs department will lead a panel discussion.

San Fernando won the award last year for highest GPA. The other teams that competed besides Manual Arts were Marshall, Arleta, Belmont, Chavez, Legacy, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks CES, Westchester and Wilson.

The Rams Academic Challenge program recognizes two winners, the team with the highest overall GPA and the most improved GPA. Additionally as part of the program, each team had to commit to two of the following requirements: invite a college or career counselor to speak to the student-athletes, have at least 75% of the juniors and seniors take the SAT exam and at least 75% of the juniors and seniors create a free NCAA profile through the NCAA Clearinghouse, commit to 25 hours of community service, and monitor each player’s academic performance and progress on a weekly basis.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
