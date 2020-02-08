Nico Young of Newbury Park sets national indoor record at Millrose Games

Every time Nico Young of Newbury Park runs in a race, the chance to set a record is possible.

It happened again on Saturday in New York at the Millrose Games.

Young set a national indoor high school record for the 3,000-meter run, finishing in 7:56.97.

High School National 3K record for Nico Young. 7:56.97. #NYRRMillroseGames pic.twitter.com/2UEcr2RAr0 — Mary Albl (@MaryAlbl) February 8, 2020

Young’s latest performance has the organizers of the Arcadia Invitational very excited. Young is scheduled to run the 3,200 meters on April 11 at Arcadia High in an attempt to break the national outdoor record.