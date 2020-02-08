Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Nico Young of Newbury Park sets national indoor record at Millrose Games

tn-dpt-sp-woodbridge-invitational-20190921-1.jpg
Newbury Park High’s Nico Young set a national indoor record in the 3,000 at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday.
(Kevin Chang/Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 8, 2020
2:47 PM
Every time Nico Young of Newbury Park runs in a race, the chance to set a record is possible.

It happened again on Saturday in New York at the Millrose Games.

Young set a national indoor high school record for the 3,000-meter run, finishing in 7:56.97.

Young’s latest performance has the organizers of the Arcadia Invitational very excited. Young is scheduled to run the 3,200 meters on April 11 at Arcadia High in an attempt to break the national outdoor record.

