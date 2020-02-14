Basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
Fairfax 93, El Camino Real 48
Birmingham 70, Gardena 58 (Thursday)
King/Drew 73, Taft 57
Westchester 71, Washington 51
Consolation semifinals. Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 El Camino Real at #5 Gardena
#7 Washington at #6 Taft
Championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 6 and 8 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College
#4 Birmingham vs. # 1 Fairfax
#3 King/Drew vs. #2 Westchester
Notes: Third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 26, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION I
First round, Friday
View Park 56, Cleveland 31
Venice 53, South Gate 50
Palisades 53, Van Nuys 41
Los Angeles University 52, Carson 46
Grant 62, Fremont 45
Narbonne 70, Eagle Rock 30
Crenshaw 88, Sylmar 75
Granada Hills 68, Dorsey 39
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Venice at #1 View Park
#5 Palisades at #4 Los Angeles University
#6 Narbonne at #3 Grant
#7 Crenshaw at #2 Granada Hills
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, noon and 1:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College. Championship, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.
DIVISION II
Second round, Friday
Chatsworth 71, Lincoln 45
Manual Arts 85, Los Angeles CES 74
Verdugo Hills 72, Los Angeles Marshall 59
South East 63, Los Angeles Wilson 45
Los Angeles Hamilton 72, Monroe 59
Los Angeles Roosevelt 50, Granada Hills Kennedy 38
Garfield 63, San Pedro 57
Sun Valley Poly 68, Bell 41
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Manual Arts at #1 Chatsworth
#5 Verdugo Hills at #4 South East
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#7 Garfield at #2 Sun Valley Poly
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
Second round, Friday
Arleta 68, Canoga Park 49
Locke 49, Huntington Park 48
Santee 69, Legacy 63
Bravo 56, Mendez 44
San Fernando 67, Sotomayor 57
Los Angeles 54, Vaughn 52
Los Angeles Jordan 49, Middle College 37
Jefferson 69, Harbor Teacher 65
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Locke at #1 Arleta
#13 Bravo at #5 Santee
#6 Los Angeles at #3 San Fernando
#7 Los Angeles Jordan at #2 Jefferson
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
Second round, Friday
Maywood 70, Aspire Ollin 61
Franklin 78, Elizabeth 61
Panorama 63, West Adams 54
#13 Northridge at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy, score not reported
Marquez 48, Foshay 45
#11 New West at #6 Rivera, score not reported
Animo Robinson 69, Port of Los Angeles 65 (OT)
#18 Valor at #2 Sun Valley Magnet, score not reported
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Franklin at #1 Maywood
#12 Panorama vs. #4 Los Angeles Kennedy/#13 Northridge
#6 Rivera/#11 New West winner at #3 Marquez
#10 Animo Robinson vs. #2 Sun Valley Magnet/#18 Valor
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.
DIVISION V
Second round, Friday
Larchmont 72, Rise Kohyang 38
Animo Bunche 67, USC Hybrid 50
Neuwirth 46, University Prep 28
Maywood CES 46, Los Angeles Leadership 38
Belmont 55, Fulton 16
Academia Avance 68, Alliance Marine 25
Dymally 78, East College Prep 38
Math/Science 73, Orthopaedic 32
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Animo Bunche at #1 Larchmont
#5 Neuwirth at #4 Maywood CES
#6 Academia Avance at #3 Belmont
#7 Dymally at #2 Math/Science
Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.