Basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Fairfax 93, El Camino Real 48

Birmingham 70, Gardena 58 (Thursday)

King/Drew 73, Taft 57

Westchester 71, Washington 51

Consolation semifinals. Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 El Camino Real at #5 Gardena

#7 Washington at #6 Taft

Championship semifinals, Feb. 22, 6 and 8 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College

#4 Birmingham vs. # 1 Fairfax

#3 King/Drew vs. #2 Westchester

Notes: Third-place and fifth-place games, Feb 26, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION I

First round, Friday

View Park 56, Cleveland 31

Venice 53, South Gate 50

Palisades 53, Van Nuys 41

Los Angeles University 52, Carson 46

Grant 62, Fremont 45

Narbonne 70, Eagle Rock 30

Crenshaw 88, Sylmar 75

Granada Hills 68, Dorsey 39

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Venice at #1 View Park

#5 Palisades at #4 Los Angeles University

#6 Narbonne at #3 Grant

#7 Crenshaw at #2 Granada Hills

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, noon and 1:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College. Championship, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION II

Second round, Friday

Chatsworth 71, Lincoln 45

Manual Arts 85, Los Angeles CES 74

Verdugo Hills 72, Los Angeles Marshall 59

South East 63, Los Angeles Wilson 45

Los Angeles Hamilton 72, Monroe 59

Los Angeles Roosevelt 50, Granada Hills Kennedy 38

Garfield 63, San Pedro 57

Sun Valley Poly 68, Bell 41

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Manual Arts at #1 Chatsworth

#5 Verdugo Hills at #4 South East

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#7 Garfield at #2 Sun Valley Poly

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Second round, Friday

Arleta 68, Canoga Park 49

Locke 49, Huntington Park 48

Santee 69, Legacy 63

Bravo 56, Mendez 44

San Fernando 67, Sotomayor 57

Los Angeles 54, Vaughn 52

Los Angeles Jordan 49, Middle College 37

Jefferson 69, Harbor Teacher 65

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Locke at #1 Arleta

#13 Bravo at #5 Santee

#6 Los Angeles at #3 San Fernando

#7 Los Angeles Jordan at #2 Jefferson

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Second round, Friday

Maywood 70, Aspire Ollin 61

Franklin 78, Elizabeth 61

Panorama 63, West Adams 54

#13 Northridge at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy, score not reported

Marquez 48, Foshay 45

#11 New West at #6 Rivera, score not reported

Animo Robinson 69, Port of Los Angeles 65 (OT)

#18 Valor at #2 Sun Valley Magnet, score not reported

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Franklin at #1 Maywood

#12 Panorama vs. #4 Los Angeles Kennedy/#13 Northridge

#6 Rivera/#11 New West winner at #3 Marquez

#10 Animo Robinson vs. #2 Sun Valley Magnet/#18 Valor

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

DIVISION V

Second round, Friday

Larchmont 72, Rise Kohyang 38

Animo Bunche 67, USC Hybrid 50

Neuwirth 46, University Prep 28

Maywood CES 46, Los Angeles Leadership 38

Belmont 55, Fulton 16

Academia Avance 68, Alliance Marine 25

Dymally 78, East College Prep 38

Math/Science 73, Orthopaedic 32

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Animo Bunche at #1 Larchmont

#5 Neuwirth at #4 Maywood CES

#6 Academia Avance at #3 Belmont

#7 Dymally at #2 Math/Science

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.