High School Sports

High school volleyball: City Section boys’ playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

At Birmingham

DIVISION I

#1 Taft d. #2 Carson, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17

DIVISION III

#1 East Valley d. #7 Maywood CES, 3-0

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

At Birmingham

OPEN DIVISION

#3 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

#1 Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences vs. #2 Mendez, 3:15 p.m.

DIVISION IV

#10 Port of Los Angeles vs. #8 Hamilton, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION V

#3 Harbor Teacher vs. #1 Wilson, 10 a.m.

