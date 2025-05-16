High school volleyball: City Section boys’ playoff results and pairings
CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At Birmingham
DIVISION I
#1 Taft d. #2 Carson, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17
DIVISION III
#1 East Valley d. #7 Maywood CES, 3-0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Birmingham
OPEN DIVISION
#3 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
#1 Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences vs. #2 Mendez, 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#10 Port of Los Angeles vs. #8 Hamilton, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION V
#3 Harbor Teacher vs. #1 Wilson, 10 a.m.
