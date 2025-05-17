Advertisement
High school volleyball: City Section boys’ playoff results

Volleyball on court
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

At Birmingham

OPEN DIVISION

#3 El Camino Real d. #1 Venice, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21

DIVISION II

#1 Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences d. #2 Mendez, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15

DIVISION IV

#8 Hamilton d. #10 Port of Los Angeles, 25-16, 13-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-10

DIVISION V

#1 Wilson d. #3 Harbor Teacher, 17-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-17

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

At Birmingham

DIVISION I

#1 Taft d. #2 Carson, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17

DIVISION III

#1 East Valley d. #7 Maywood CES, 3-0

