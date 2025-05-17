High school volleyball: City Section boys’ playoff results
CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At Birmingham
OPEN DIVISION
#3 El Camino Real d. #1 Venice, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21
DIVISION II
#1 Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences d. #2 Mendez, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-15
DIVISION IV
#8 Hamilton d. #10 Port of Los Angeles, 25-16, 13-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-10
DIVISION V
#1 Wilson d. #3 Harbor Teacher, 17-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-17
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At Birmingham
DIVISION I
#1 Taft d. #2 Carson, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17
DIVISION III
#1 East Valley d. #7 Maywood CES, 3-0
