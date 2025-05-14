Advertisement
High School Sports

High school volleyball: City Section boys’ playoff results and pairings

Volleyball on court
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION II

#1 VAAS d. #4 Fairfax, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18

#2 Mendez d. #3 Banning, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24

DIVISION III

#1 East Valley d. #4 SOCES, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

#7 Maywood CES d. #19 San Fernando, 3-2

DIVISION IV

#8 Hamilton d. #5 Animo Venice, 25-13, 29-27, 25-20

#10 Port of Los Angeles d. #11 University Prep Value, 25-19, 22-25, 28-26, 19-25, 15-10

DIVISION V

#1 Wilson d. #4 Animo South Los Angeles, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18

#3 Harbor Teacher d. #2 Dorsey, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

At Birmingham

DIVISION I

#2 Carson vs. #1 Taft, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

#7 Maywood CES vs. #1 East Valley, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

At Birmingham

OPEN DIVISION

#3 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II

#1 Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences vs. #2 Mendez, 3:15 p.m.

DIVISION IV

#10 Port of Los Angeles vs. #8 Hamilton, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION V

#3 Harbor Teacher vs. #1 Wilson, 10 a.m.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement