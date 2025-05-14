High school volleyball: City Section boys’ playoff results and pairings
- Share via
-
CITY SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION II
#1 VAAS d. #4 Fairfax, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
#2 Mendez d. #3 Banning, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24
DIVISION III
#1 East Valley d. #4 SOCES, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
#7 Maywood CES d. #19 San Fernando, 3-2
DIVISION IV
#8 Hamilton d. #5 Animo Venice, 25-13, 29-27, 25-20
#10 Port of Los Angeles d. #11 University Prep Value, 25-19, 22-25, 28-26, 19-25, 15-10
DIVISION V
#1 Wilson d. #4 Animo South Los Angeles, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18
#3 Harbor Teacher d. #2 Dorsey, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Birmingham
DIVISION I
#2 Carson vs. #1 Taft, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
#7 Maywood CES vs. #1 East Valley, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Birmingham
OPEN DIVISION
#3 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
#1 Valley Academy of Arts & Sciences vs. #2 Mendez, 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#10 Port of Los Angeles vs. #8 Hamilton, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION V
#3 Harbor Teacher vs. #1 Wilson, 10 a.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.