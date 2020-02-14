Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated schedule

Soccer ball
By Times staff
Feb. 14, 2020
9:04 AM
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday

Palisades 1, Canoga Park 1 (Palisades advances on penalties, 5-4)

Smidt Tech 4, Narbonne 0

Sotomayor 1, Wilmington Banning 0

San Fernando 4, Hawkins 1

Huntington Park 4, Taft 1

Jefferson 3, Fulton 0

Foshay 2, Angelou 1

Locke 0, Cleveland 0 (Locke advances on penalties, 5-4)

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Palisades at #1 Marquez

#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Granada Hills

#12 Sotomayor at #5 Bell

#13 San Fernando at #4 South East

#14 Huntington Park at #3 Sylmar

#11 Jefferson at #6 Birmingham

#23 Foshay at #7 Fremont

#15 Locke at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday

Legacy 4, Academia Avance 0

Sun Valley Poly 1, Reseda 0

Arleta 2, Community Charter 0

San Pedro 5, Central City Value 0

South Gate 4, Mendez 2

Los Angeles University 3, Grant 0

Fairfax 3, Belmont 0

Monroe 4, Aspire Ollin 2

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Legacy at #1 Hollywood

#9 Sun Valley Poly at #8 Santee

#12 Arleta at #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#13 San Pedro at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy

#19 South Gate at #3 Carson

#11 Los Angeles University at #6 Chavez

#10 Fairfax at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy

#15 Monroe at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday

North Hollywood 2, Orthopaedic 1

Los Angeles 3, Maywood 2

Vaughn 3, Triumph 1

Rivera 5, Torres 1

Manual Arts 3, Eagle Rock 1

Van Nuys 3, Venice 0

King/Drew 7, Sun Valley 1

West Adams 5, Verdugo Hills 3

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 North Hollywood at #1 Bright Star

#24 Los Angeles at #8 Washington

#12 Vaughn at #5 Panorama

#13 Rivera at #4 East Valley

#19 Manual Arts at #3 Bernstein

#11 Van Nuys at #6 Chatsworth

#10 King/Drew at #7 Elizabeth

#18 West Adams at #2 Los Angeles Hamilton

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday

Lincoln 2, Camino Nuevo 1

Franklin 3, Dorsey 1

Stern 4, Port of Los Angeles 1

Gardena 4, Middle College 1

Neuwirth 4, Contreras 3

Rancho Dominguez 3, New Designs University Park 1

Los Angeles Jordan 1, Gertz-Ressler 0

Garfield 3, Harbor Teacher 0

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Lincoln at #1 USC Hybrid

#9 Franklin at #8 Westchester

#21 Stern at #5 Collins

#13 Gardena at #4 Animo Robinson

#14 Neuwirth at #3 Annenberg

#11 Rancho Dominguez at #6 Animo Venice

#10 Los Angeles Jordan at #7 Los Angeles CES

#18 Garfield at #2 Animo Bunche

DIVISION V

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Rise Kohyang 4, Environmental Science/Tech 0

Valley Arts/Sciences 9, WISH 0

Math/Science 14, CALS Early College 1

Sun Valley Magnet 2, Los Angeles Leadership 0

Burton 5, Discovery 1

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 11, Dymally 0

North Valley Military 3, Alliance Marine 2

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#24 East College Prep at #9 Lakeview

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 Rise Kohyang at #1 University Prep Value

#9 Lakeview/#24 East College Prep winner at #8 Valor

#12 Valley Arts/Sciences at #5 Los Angeles Wilson

#13 Math/Science at #4 Crenshaw

#14 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 Animo De La Hoya

#11 Burton at #6 Maywood CES

#10 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #7 Bravo

#15 North Valley Military at #2 Sherman Oaks CES

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

Times staff
