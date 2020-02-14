Boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated schedule

CITY BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday
Palisades 1, Canoga Park 1 (Palisades advances on penalties, 5-4)
Smidt Tech 4, Narbonne 0
Sotomayor 1, Wilmington Banning 0
San Fernando 4, Hawkins 1
Huntington Park 4, Taft 1
Jefferson 3, Fulton 0
Foshay 2, Angelou 1
Locke 0, Cleveland 0 (Locke advances on penalties, 5-4)
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Palisades at #1 Marquez
#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Granada Hills
#12 Sotomayor at #5 Bell
#13 San Fernando at #4 South East
#14 Huntington Park at #3 Sylmar
#11 Jefferson at #6 Birmingham
#23 Foshay at #7 Fremont
#15 Locke at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday
Legacy 4, Academia Avance 0
Sun Valley Poly 1, Reseda 0
Arleta 2, Community Charter 0
San Pedro 5, Central City Value 0
South Gate 4, Mendez 2
Los Angeles University 3, Grant 0
Fairfax 3, Belmont 0
Monroe 4, Aspire Ollin 2
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Legacy at #1 Hollywood
#9 Sun Valley Poly at #8 Santee
#12 Arleta at #5 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#13 San Pedro at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy
#19 South Gate at #3 Carson
#11 Los Angeles University at #6 Chavez
#10 Fairfax at #7 Granada Hills Kennedy
#15 Monroe at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday
North Hollywood 2, Orthopaedic 1
Los Angeles 3, Maywood 2
Vaughn 3, Triumph 1
Rivera 5, Torres 1
Manual Arts 3, Eagle Rock 1
Van Nuys 3, Venice 0
King/Drew 7, Sun Valley 1
West Adams 5, Verdugo Hills 3
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 North Hollywood at #1 Bright Star
#24 Los Angeles at #8 Washington
#12 Vaughn at #5 Panorama
#13 Rivera at #4 East Valley
#19 Manual Arts at #3 Bernstein
#11 Van Nuys at #6 Chatsworth
#10 King/Drew at #7 Elizabeth
#18 West Adams at #2 Los Angeles Hamilton
DIVISION IV
First round, Thursday
Lincoln 2, Camino Nuevo 1
Franklin 3, Dorsey 1
Stern 4, Port of Los Angeles 1
Gardena 4, Middle College 1
Neuwirth 4, Contreras 3
Rancho Dominguez 3, New Designs University Park 1
Los Angeles Jordan 1, Gertz-Ressler 0
Garfield 3, Harbor Teacher 0
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Lincoln at #1 USC Hybrid
#9 Franklin at #8 Westchester
#21 Stern at #5 Collins
#13 Gardena at #4 Animo Robinson
#14 Neuwirth at #3 Annenberg
#11 Rancho Dominguez at #6 Animo Venice
#10 Los Angeles Jordan at #7 Los Angeles CES
#18 Garfield at #2 Animo Bunche
DIVISION V
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Rise Kohyang 4, Environmental Science/Tech 0
Valley Arts/Sciences 9, WISH 0
Math/Science 14, CALS Early College 1
Sun Valley Magnet 2, Los Angeles Leadership 0
Burton 5, Discovery 1
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 11, Dymally 0
North Valley Military 3, Alliance Marine 2
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#24 East College Prep at #9 Lakeview
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 Rise Kohyang at #1 University Prep Value
#9 Lakeview/#24 East College Prep winner at #8 Valor
#12 Valley Arts/Sciences at #5 Los Angeles Wilson
#13 Math/Science at #4 Crenshaw
#14 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 Animo De La Hoya
#11 Burton at #6 Maywood CES
#10 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #7 Bravo
#15 North Valley Military at #2 Sherman Oaks CES
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.