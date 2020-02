Basketball: City quarterfinal results and updated schedule

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Consolation semifinals. Tuesday

Narbonne 49, Taft 36

Crenshaw 72, Legacy 66

Championship semifinals, Saturday at Los Angeles Southwest College

#4 Granada Hills vs. #1 Palisades, 4:30 p.m.

#3 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #2 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

#6 Crenshaw at #5 Narbonne

Notes: Third-place game, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. at higher seed. Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Westchester 57, Cleveland 31

King/Drew 52, Garfield 51

Eagle Rock 33, Van Nuys 31

Carson 66, Birmingham 65

Semifinals, Friday, 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Birmingham

#5 King/Drew vs. #1 Westchester

#7 Carson vs. #3 Eagle Rock

Notes: Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Los Angeles Marshall 38, Torres 35

Bell 64, West Adams 29

Los Angeles CES 66, Hollywood 26

Granada Hills Kennedy 41, Bravo 36

Semifinals, Saturday at Palisades (times TBA)

#5 Bell vs. #1 Los Angeles Marshall

#6 Los Angeles CES vs. #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Notes: Championship, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Central City Value 62, Academia Avance 19

Stern 38, Contreras 19

South East 48, Washington 31

Marquez 47, Port of Los Angeles 24

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Stern at #1 Central City Value

#3 South East at #2 Marquez

Notes: Championship, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Verdugo Hills 76, Fremont 42

Franklin 48, Chavez 40

Los Angeles Kennedy 59, Animo Watts 53

Maywood 44, Animo De La Hoya 18

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#5 Franklin at #1 Verdugo Hills

#6 Los Angeles Kennedy at #2 Maywood

Notes: Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

#8 Math/Science at #1 Monroe, score not reported

#12 North Valley Military at #4 Fulton, score not reported

Girls Leadership 34, University Prep 12

Maywood CES 40, Animo Bunche 17

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Monroe/#8 Math/Science vs. #4 Fulton/#12 North Valley Military

#3 Girls Leadership at #2 Maywood CES

Notes: Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.