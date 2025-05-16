Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: City Section playoff pairings

softball in glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION II

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Torres

#20 Bernstein at #13 Bell

#19 Mendez at #14 Maywood Academy

#18 Roybal at #15 Wilson

DIVISION III

#17 Contreras at #16 Sun Valley Magnet

#20 Middle College at #13 Sotomayor

#19 Maywood CES at #14 Diego Rivera

#18 Animo Venice at LA Leadership Academy

DIVISION IV

#17 Stella at #16 Animo Bunche

#20 Valley Oaks CES at #13 Jordan

#19 Crenshaw at #14 Manual Arts

#18 Animo Robinson at #15 Valor Academy

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 Cleveland at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#9 Palisades at #8 Verdugo Hills

#12 South Gate at #5 Eagle Rock

#13 Roosevelt at #4 Chavez

#14 Marshall at #3 Garfield

#11 Poly at #6 Chatsworth

#10 San Fernando at #7 Bravo

#15 Arleta at #2 Legacy

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION II

#17 Orthopaedic or #16 Torres at #1 Marquez

#9 Hamilton at #8 Harbor Teacher

#12 Sylmar at #5 Franklin

#20 Bernstein or #13 Bell at #4 Northridge Academy

#19 Mendez or #14 Maywood Academy at #3 SOCES

#11 Fremont at #6 Taft

#10 King/Drew at #7 Triumph Charter

#18 Roybal or #15 Wilson at #2 Narbonne

DIVISION III

#17 Contreras or #16 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Lincoln

#9 USC-MAE at #8 University

#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 North Hollywood

#20 Middle College or #13 Sotomayor at South East

#19 Maywood CES or #14 Maywood CES at #3 Jefferson

#11 Huntington Park at #6 CALS Early College

#10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter

#18 Animo Venice or #15 LA Leadership Academy at #2 Rancho Dominguez

DIVISION IV

#17 Stella or #16 Animo Bunche at #1 Westchester

#9 East Valley at #8 Lakeview Charter

#12 Fulton at #5 Washington

#20 Valley Oaks CES or #13 Jordan at #4 Reseda

#19 Crenshaw or #14 Manual Arts at #3 Animo De La Hoya

#11 Vaughn at #6 Monroe

#10 Discovery at #7 LACES

#18 Animo Robinson or #15 Valor Academy at #2 Van Nuys

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#8 Banning at #1 Granada Hills

#5 El Camino Real at #4 Venice

#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson

#7 Kennedy at #2 San Pedro

Note: Divisions I-IV Quarterfinals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Wed., May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement