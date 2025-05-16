High school softball: City Section playoff pairings
CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION II
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 Torres
#20 Bernstein at #13 Bell
#19 Mendez at #14 Maywood Academy
#18 Roybal at #15 Wilson
DIVISION III
#17 Contreras at #16 Sun Valley Magnet
#20 Middle College at #13 Sotomayor
#19 Maywood CES at #14 Diego Rivera
#18 Animo Venice at LA Leadership Academy
DIVISION IV
#17 Stella at #16 Animo Bunche
#20 Valley Oaks CES at #13 Jordan
#19 Crenshaw at #14 Manual Arts
#18 Animo Robinson at #15 Valor Academy
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 Cleveland at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#9 Palisades at #8 Verdugo Hills
#12 South Gate at #5 Eagle Rock
#13 Roosevelt at #4 Chavez
#14 Marshall at #3 Garfield
#11 Poly at #6 Chatsworth
#10 San Fernando at #7 Bravo
#15 Arleta at #2 Legacy
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION II
#17 Orthopaedic or #16 Torres at #1 Marquez
#9 Hamilton at #8 Harbor Teacher
#12 Sylmar at #5 Franklin
#20 Bernstein or #13 Bell at #4 Northridge Academy
#19 Mendez or #14 Maywood Academy at #3 SOCES
#11 Fremont at #6 Taft
#10 King/Drew at #7 Triumph Charter
#18 Roybal or #15 Wilson at #2 Narbonne
DIVISION III
#17 Contreras or #16 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Lincoln
#9 USC-MAE at #8 University
#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 North Hollywood
#20 Middle College or #13 Sotomayor at South East
#19 Maywood CES or #14 Maywood CES at #3 Jefferson
#11 Huntington Park at #6 CALS Early College
#10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter
#18 Animo Venice or #15 LA Leadership Academy at #2 Rancho Dominguez
DIVISION IV
#17 Stella or #16 Animo Bunche at #1 Westchester
#9 East Valley at #8 Lakeview Charter
#12 Fulton at #5 Washington
#20 Valley Oaks CES or #13 Jordan at #4 Reseda
#19 Crenshaw or #14 Manual Arts at #3 Animo De La Hoya
#11 Vaughn at #6 Monroe
#10 Discovery at #7 LACES
#18 Animo Robinson or #15 Valor Academy at #2 Van Nuys
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#8 Banning at #1 Granada Hills
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Venice
#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson
#7 Kennedy at #2 San Pedro
Note: Divisions I-IV Quarterfinals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Wed., May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).
