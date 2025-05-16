High school softball: City Section playoff pairings

More to Read

Note: Divisions I-IV Quarterfinals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Wed., May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).

#18 Animo Robinson or #15 Valor Academy at #2 Van Nuys

#19 Crenshaw or #14 Manual Arts at #3 Animo De La Hoya

#20 Valley Oaks CES or #13 Jordan at #4 Reseda

#17 Stella or #16 Animo Bunche at #1 Westchester

#18 Animo Venice or #15 LA Leadership Academy at #2 Rancho Dominguez

#10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter

#19 Maywood CES or #14 Maywood CES at #3 Jefferson

#20 Middle College or #13 Sotomayor at South East

#17 Contreras or #16 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Lincoln

#18 Roybal or #15 Wilson at #2 Narbonne

#19 Mendez or #14 Maywood Academy at #3 SOCES

#20 Bernstein or #13 Bell at #4 Northridge Academy

#17 Orthopaedic or #16 Torres at #1 Marquez

#16 Cleveland at #1 Port of Los Angeles

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

