Prep baseball: Thousand Oaks advances to Easton tournament championship game

Thousand Oaks (4-0) advanced to the championship game of the Easton tournament on Saturday with an 11-1 win over Sierra Canyon.

The Lancers received three hits from Jacob Wilson and two hits and two RBIs from Mike Welikala. Roc Riggio had three RBIs. Drew Dunaier was effective in relief, throwing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Thousand Oaks will play the winner of Monday’s game between Hart and Cleveland on Tuesday night at Birmingham.

Saum sock adds 1. 11-1 pic.twitter.com/FAo0Dkdrwq — Thousand Oaks HS Baseball (@tohsbaseball) February 23, 2020

JSerra 5, Riverside Poly 2: Cody Schrier and Luke Jewett each hit home runs and Jewett threw five shutout innings to lead the unbeaten Lions (4-0).

Advertisement

El Toro 1, West Ranch 0: Paul Skenes threw the shutout, allowing two hits while striking out six.

Huntington Beach 7, Gahr 0: Mark Muranka and Shane Stafford hit home runs for the Olilers. Stafford, Adyn Lucero and Aiden Espinoza combined on a five-hitter.

Corona 7, La Quinta 0: Michael Flores allowed three hits in five innings and Daniel Cruz had three hits.

Chaminade 9, Venice 4: Oskar Stark hit a home run and had five RBIs for the Eagles (4-0). Maddox Latta and Wolf Mahoney each had three hits.

Damien 1, Mira Costa 0: Adam Dow, Joel Porter and Alec Beck combined to limit Mira Costa to six innings in eight innings.

Advertisement

Marina 6, Servite 4: Lucas Lorgulescu had four RBIs for Marina.

Viewpoint 9, Reseda 0: Lucas Herman and Will Lashever each had two hits.

Newbury Park 1, Burroughs 0: Wesley De La Torre struck out eight and allowed three hits.

Camarillo 3, Quartz Hill 2: Brian Uribe struck out four and allowed one run in five innings.

Pacifica 9, Fountain Valley 1: Joel Delgada had three RBIs.

Birmingham 11, Calabasas 4: Dominick Cervantes hit a home run for the Patriots.

Vista Murrieta 8, Edison 5: Kade Johnstone contributed three hits.

Simi Valley 5, Alemany 4: The Pioneers rallied for three runs in the seventh, with Chase Aurand getting the walk-off RBI double. Sebastian Sarabia went four for four, making him 12 for 16 this season.

Advertisement

Bonita 3, Maranatha 2: Jacob Moreno had three hits for Maranatha in a 10-inning defeat. Bonita (4-0) received three hits from Jordan Sheridan.

Santa Monica 12, North Hollywood 0: Sophomore Ford Dreifort had two hits and three RBIs.