High School Sports

Prep baseball roundup: Jake Brooks of Fountain Valley throws shutout in 3-0 win over Servite

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 27, 2020
5:42 PM
Jake Brooks is rapidly developing into one of the best pitchers in Orange County.

The UCLA-bound senior from Fountain Valley showed off his latest form on Thursday, limiting Servite to six hits while striking out four and walking none in Fountain Valley’s 3-0 victory.

He beat another UCLA commit, pitcher Chris Grotheus.

Santa Margarita 5, Long Beach Millikan 0: Matt McClure threw a four-hit shutout and Ethan Flanagan had triple and double in Santa Margarita’s win.

Cypress 3, El Toro 2: Peter Werth had two RBIs for Cypress.

El Camino Real 1, Narbonne 0: Andy Ambriz had an RBI single in the eighth for the Conquistadores. Ethan Glassman pitched the eight-inning shutout.

La Mirada 2, Marina 1: Jacob Sharp had the save. Jimmy Blumberg and Eugene Jeon each had two hits for La Mirada.

Garden Grove Pacifica 1, Dana Hills 0: Brennan Horne threw six shutout innings for Pacifica.

Vista Murrieta 19, Corona Santiago 6: Mikey Romero had four hits and Jack Pedersen had two hits and four RBI to power Vista Murrieta.

Viewpoint 7, Grant 0: Treye Meadows struck out 13 in six innings.

Cleveland 11, Golden Valley 1: Ivan Castillo, Ben Chasek, Esteban Perez and Chris Lozano each had two hits.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
