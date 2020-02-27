Prep baseball roundup: Jake Brooks of Fountain Valley throws shutout in 3-0 win over Servite

Jake Brooks is rapidly developing into one of the best pitchers in Orange County.

The UCLA-bound senior from Fountain Valley showed off his latest form on Thursday, limiting Servite to six hits while striking out four and walking none in Fountain Valley’s 3-0 victory.

He beat another UCLA commit, pitcher Chris Grotheus.

Santa Margarita 5, Long Beach Millikan 0: Matt McClure threw a four-hit shutout and Ethan Flanagan had triple and double in Santa Margarita’s win.

Cypress 3, El Toro 2: Peter Werth had two RBIs for Cypress.

El Camino Real 1, Narbonne 0: Andy Ambriz had an RBI single in the eighth for the Conquistadores. Ethan Glassman pitched the eight-inning shutout.

La Mirada 2, Marina 1: Jacob Sharp had the save. Jimmy Blumberg and Eugene Jeon each had two hits for La Mirada.

Garden Grove Pacifica 1, Dana Hills 0: Brennan Horne threw six shutout innings for Pacifica.

Vista Murrieta 19, Corona Santiago 6: Mikey Romero had four hits and Jack Pedersen had two hits and four RBI to power Vista Murrieta.

Viewpoint 7, Grant 0: Treye Meadows struck out 13 in six innings.

Cleveland 11, Golden Valley 1: Ivan Castillo, Ben Chasek, Esteban Perez and Chris Lozano each had two hits.

