Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona shortstop Billy Carlson moves into position.
Shortstop Billy Carlson and Corona opened the season Saturday with a win over Los Osos.
(Dylan Stewart / 1550 Sports)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 1:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (1-0); Seth Hernandez struck out seven in three innings; 1

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (0-0); Oilers don’t start play until March 5; 2

3. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); Hosts S.O. Notre Dame on Tuesday; 4

4. LA MIRADA (1-0); Two transfers from Mira Costa could be eligible this week; 6

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-0); Pitchers look good in pair of 1-0 victories; 7

6. CRESPI (3-0); Celts advance to Easton tournament semifinals; 10

7. JSERRA (2-0); Josh Hollis and Max Reimers are solid pitching duo; 12

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1); Big opening effort from pitcher Colt Peterson; 3

9. VILLA PARK (3-0); 6-foot-4 Jake Nobles can hit and pitch; 13

10. PALOMA VALLEY (3-0); Wins over Beckman, Cajon, Upland; 15

11. SIERRA CANYON (1-1); Sophomore Sean Parrow lives up to hype; 16

12. LA HABRA (3-0); Bobby Fierro starts with seven hits in 11 at-bats; 18

13. CHAMINADE (3-0); Eagles show off pitching depth; NR

14. CYPRESS (1-1); Early signs of quality pitching; 17

15. WEST RANCH (3-0); Wins over Oaks Christian, Bishop Alemany; NR

16. NORCO (1-1); Freshman Jordan Ayala struck out 11 in win over Orange Lutheran; NR

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Ace Logan Berenson debuts Tuesday; 5

18. EL DORADO (3-0); Showing good pitching depth; NR

19. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0); Seven hits for Gavin Kramer; NR

20. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0); Open vs. La Habra on Wednesday; 21

21. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); Shutouts over Narbonne and Rowland; NR

22. SERVITE (2-0); 2-0 win over Great Oak; NR

23. FOOTHILL (2-1); 10 strikeouts in five innings for Gavin Lauridsen; 24

24. BONITA (3-0); 4-2 win over South Hills; NR

25. BELL (2-0); Sticking with playing City Section teams; 25

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement