The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Shortstop Billy Carlson and Corona opened the season Saturday with a win over Los Osos.

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 1:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (1-0); Seth Hernandez struck out seven in three innings; 1

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (0-0); Oilers don’t start play until March 5; 2

3. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0); Hosts S.O. Notre Dame on Tuesday; 4

4. LA MIRADA (1-0); Two transfers from Mira Costa could be eligible this week; 6

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-0); Pitchers look good in pair of 1-0 victories; 7

6. CRESPI (3-0); Celts advance to Easton tournament semifinals; 10

7. JSERRA (2-0); Josh Hollis and Max Reimers are solid pitching duo; 12

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1); Big opening effort from pitcher Colt Peterson; 3

9. VILLA PARK (3-0); 6-foot-4 Jake Nobles can hit and pitch; 13

10. PALOMA VALLEY (3-0); Wins over Beckman, Cajon, Upland; 15

11. SIERRA CANYON (1-1); Sophomore Sean Parrow lives up to hype; 16

12. LA HABRA (3-0); Bobby Fierro starts with seven hits in 11 at-bats; 18

13. CHAMINADE (3-0); Eagles show off pitching depth; NR

14. CYPRESS (1-1); Early signs of quality pitching; 17

15. WEST RANCH (3-0); Wins over Oaks Christian, Bishop Alemany; NR

16. NORCO (1-1); Freshman Jordan Ayala struck out 11 in win over Orange Lutheran; NR

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Ace Logan Berenson debuts Tuesday; 5

18. EL DORADO (3-0); Showing good pitching depth; NR

19. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0); Seven hits for Gavin Kramer; NR

20. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0); Open vs. La Habra on Wednesday; 21

21. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); Shutouts over Narbonne and Rowland; NR

22. SERVITE (2-0); 2-0 win over Great Oak; NR

23. FOOTHILL (2-1); 10 strikeouts in five innings for Gavin Lauridsen; 24

24. BONITA (3-0); 4-2 win over South Hills; NR

25. BELL (2-0); Sticking with playing City Section teams; 25