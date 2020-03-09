Lucas Gordon retires first 19 batters in Notre Dame’s 13-0 win over Chaminade

Lucas Gordon was feeling it. The senior left-hander from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame was so close to perfection on Monday in a Mission League game against Chaminade that was moved up a day because of expected rain.

Inning after inning, the Chaminade hitters went down in order. By the seventh inning, Gordon’s perfect game was more than possible. After he got a strikeout to start the seventh inning, retiring his 19th consecutive batter, the fans at Notre Dame were getting excited.

But he fell behind one of Chaminade’s best hitters, Jack Costello, who then ended the perfect game and no-hitter with a single to left on a 2-and-1 pitch.

“When I gave up the hit, I could hear the oohs and aahs,” Gordon said.

Carter Graham followed with his own single. Gordon eventually got the final out on a strikeout, his 11th of the game, to complete a 13-0 victory.

“It was super fun,” said the Texas signee with a 90 mph fastball and pinpoint control (he had no walks). “My arm felt amazing. That’s best I’ve felt ever.”

The game helped the Knights move forward after losing to Crespi last week when they ran out of pitching.

Six Chaminade pitchers walked 14 batters and hit two batters. It was Chaminade’s first defeat of the season. Ben Griffin had a grand slam for Notre Dame (5-1, 3-1) and Steven Hunt had two hits. The two schools are scheduled to play two more league games this week weather permitting.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Crespi 0: Christian Becerra struck out 11 and threw a one-hit shutout. He had a no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings.

Loyola 3, St. Francis 1: Derek Yoo had a double and triple and threw a complete game for the Cubs, striking out four and walking one.

Huntington Beach 16, Laguna Beach 4: Jake Vogel went four for four and Vogel, Blake Penso and Jag Burden hit home runs to hand Laguna Beach its first defeat.

Hart 5, Saugus 0: Ben Niednagel and Jake Villar combined on a two-hit shutout and Malachi Soqui hit a two-run home run.

Corona Centennial 5, Corona Santiago 4: Joey Mazzetti homered for Santiago.

Corona 5, Roosevelt 0: Michael Flores struck out 11 with no walks for Corona.

King 1, Norco 0: Parker Welch threw the shutout, striking out seven.

Calabasas 2, St. Bonaventure 1: Jackson Lapiner got his second save and has 16 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings.

Servite 7, St. John Bosco 1: Tim Davidson threw 2 1/3 shutout innings of relief in a Trinity League opener. Jarrod Hocking and Robert Fernandez each had two hits.

Fountain Valley 4, Newport Harbor 0: Jake Brooks threw a one-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Edison 10, Corona del Mar 1: Luke Serven pitched the Chargers to victory.

Esperanza 4, Damien 1: Kyle Kirk had two hits and two RBIs for Esperanza.

Trabuco Hills 5-4, Long Beach Millikan 1-9: Aidan Armstrong threw four shutout innings in the first game for Trabuco Hills.

