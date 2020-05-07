Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Oklahoma-bound Tiare Jennings digs the long ball

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 7, 2020
6 AM
UPDATED 9 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Tiare Jennings

School: Long Beach St. Anthony

Sport: Softball, shortstop.

Key stats: Was batting .710 with six home runs

Fall plans: Will attend Oklahoma

On the abrupt end of the season:
“We were on a really good run. It’s kind of devastating to finish this way. I was seeing the ball well and having fun playing with my little sister. Everything was great.”

On her softball journey:
“I started off playing T-ball, went through rec ball, then travel ball. I got experience playing with the best coaches, best teammates. That inspired me to want to play at the next level. I kept working hard.

On her hitting philosophy:
“I always think base hits. When I’m using my legs, special things happen.”

On having her younger sister as quarantine partner:
“We get along well. Being able to go, ‘Hey, let’s go into the backyard and play catch’ really helps me.”

On the lessons she’s learned:
“Never take anything for granted. You never know when your last practice is going to happen, your last at-bat, your last game. Take everything one step at a time.”

On the new things she’s discovered during the shutdown:
“I’m great at baking now. We make crepes all the time.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:
“Becoming a physical therapist.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
