Season Interrupted: Oklahoma-bound Tiare Jennings digs the long ball

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Tiare Jennings

School: Long Beach St. Anthony

Sport: Softball, shortstop.

Key stats: Was batting .710 with six home runs

Fall plans: Will attend Oklahoma

On the abrupt end of the season:

“We were on a really good run. It’s kind of devastating to finish this way. I was seeing the ball well and having fun playing with my little sister. Everything was great.”

On her softball journey:

“I started off playing T-ball, went through rec ball, then travel ball. I got experience playing with the best coaches, best teammates. That inspired me to want to play at the next level. I kept working hard.

On her hitting philosophy:

“I always think base hits. When I’m using my legs, special things happen.”

On having her younger sister as quarantine partner:

“We get along well. Being able to go, ‘Hey, let’s go into the backyard and play catch’ really helps me.”

On the lessons she’s learned:

“Never take anything for granted. You never know when your last practice is going to happen, your last at-bat, your last game. Take everything one step at a time.”

On the new things she’s discovered during the shutdown:

“I’m great at baking now. We make crepes all the time.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“Becoming a physical therapist.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.