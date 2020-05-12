Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Hard-hitting Adrian Gonzalez keeps swatting

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 12, 2020
12:05 PM
Name: Adrian Gonzalez

School: Reseda Cleveland

Sport: Baseball, centerfielder.

Key stats: All-City outfielder was batting .391 for one of the top teams in the City Section

Fall plans: Undecided

On sports being canceled:

“It’s just tough because it all came out of the blue. We weren’t expecting anything to be putting the season to a halt. Everything we had been working for, all the summers we had been working hard, it’s just gone now, and we can’t do anything about it.”

How he has moved on:

“I just look at it as life. Things happen and we have to move forward. These things shouldn’t stop us from achieving what we possibly can in the future.”

On a life without sports:

“My whole life I’ve been playing sports. I’ve never had enough free time to do anything. It’s odd. I have to find things to fill my time.”

On the new things he has discovered:

“I’ve been playing a lot of video games. I’ve never played in my life.”

On how he stays in shape:

“I have a gym at home. I lift every day. I go out for a run with my mask on. I hit into a net with a tee.”

On what he misses most:

“I miss my teammates, the brotherhood we had, the bond.”

On the lessons he’s learned:

“I can reflect and see anything can be taken away at any moment. It doesn’t matter if it’s today, tomorrow. Cherish the things about life and enjoy.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I see myself as a successful business owner.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
