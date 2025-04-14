Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Cleveland 8, North Hollywood 2
Fremont 10, Gardena 5
Hamilton 6, Chavez 1
Kerman 10, Carson 1
King/Drew 5, Bravo 0
Marquez 15, LA Jordan 0
Roosevelt 3, Kennedy 2
Sotomayor 10, Mendez 1
South Gate 6, Verdugo Hills 2
Sylmar 4, Legacy 2
University Prep Value 13, Triumph Charter 10
Southern Section
Aliso Niguel 6, Capistrano Valley 3
Arroyo Valley 4, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Banning 10, Cathedral City 0
Beacon Hill 8, Sequoyah 6
Bishop Alemany 6, Paraclete 4
Calabasas 10, Canyon Country Canyon 3
California Lutheran 11, Anza Hamilton 0
Calvary Baptist 14, Webb 0
Camarillo 3, Agoura 0
Chino 4, Don Lugo 3
Chino Hills 5, Etiwanda 1
Coachella Valley 7, Yucca Valley 1
Colony 8, Chaffey 7
Corona 4, Corona Santiago 3
Corona Centennial 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 2
Damien 3, Upland 0
Desert Hot Springs 7, Perris 1
Duarte 5, Nogales 1
Edgewood 16, La Puente 4
Eisenhower 10, Carter 5
El Toro 2, Trabuco Hills 1
Foothill Tech 6, Grace 4
Gabrielino 12, Arroyo 3
Hillcrest 11, Canyon Springs 0
Hueneme 5, Golden Valley 0
Indio 8, Twentynine Palms 3
Irvine University 4, Laguna Hills 2
Jurupa Hills 10, San Gorgonio 0
La Salle 5, Cathedral 4
Mater Dei 2, JSerra 1
Monrovia 8, South Pasadena 7
Murrieta Mesa 5, Murrieta Valley 4
Norco 10, Riverside King 0
Northwood 8, St. Margaret’s 2
Orcutt Academy 12, SLOCA 6
Palm Springs 24, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2
Paramount 9, Firebaugh 3
Pasadena Marshall 10, Mountain View 0
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Los Osos 2
Redlands East Valley 5, Cajon 3
Rolling Hills Prep 3, Lennox Academy 0
San Clemente 5, Beckman 0
San Jacinto 12, Nuview Bridge 5
San Jacinto Valley Academy 12, Temecula Prep 5
San Marino 3, La Canada 0
Savanna 11, Westminster 2
Silver Valley 10, Victor Valley Christian 0
SJDLCS 6, San Jacinto Leadership 3
South El Monte 11, El Monte 2
St. Monica 4, Salesian 1
Temecula Valley 6, Chaparral 1
Tesoro 7, Dana Hills 3
Thousand Oaks 6, Newbury Park 3
Valley Christian 5, Aquinas 2
Ventura 1, St. Bonaventure 0
Vista Murrieta 12, Great Oak 3
Westlake 7, Oaks Christian 6
Wiseburn-Da Vinci 10, Peninsula 1
Intersectional
Birmingham 7, Liberty (NV) 5
Chatsworth 3, Saugus 2
El Camino Real 1, Hoover 0
Dos Pueblos 6, South East 0
Frontier 3, El Camino Real 3
Garces Memorial 13, Garfield 1
Long Beach Jordan 7, Harbor Teacher 4
Millikan 6, Paso Robles 3
Narbonne 7, Vista del Lago 6
Palo Verde 9, Birmingham 3
Redding University Prep 2, Narbonne 1
Stevenson 5, Garfield 4
South East 6, El Diamante 5
Venice 5, North Torrance 3
Viewpoint 3, Van Nuys 0
Webster Schroeder (NY) 11, Vaughn 1
SOFTBALL
City Section
Central City Value 21, Rise Kohyang 3
Southern Section
Anza Hamilton 21, California Lutheran 6
Archer 11, Marymount 1
Arroyo 11, Gabrielino 1
Banning 1, Cathedral City 0
Bethel Christian 4, Fontana 2
Bonita 3, Glendora 2
Chaparral 12, Temecula Valley 11
Colony 14, Patriot 14
Colton 9, San Gorgonio 1
Crescenta Valley 8, Mark Keppel 1
Desert Christian Academy 21, San Jacinto Leadership 19
Don Lugo 17, Chino 9
El Rancho 11, St. Paul 5
Indio 18, Twentynine Palms 2
Katella 10, Calvary Chapel 7
Leuzinger 15, Beverly Hills 0
Los Alamitos 5, Cypress 4
Moorpark 9, Simi Valley 8
Murrieta Mesa 10, Murrieta Valley 2
Newbury Park 17, Santa Paula 3
Orange Vista 8, Hemet 0
Perris 18, Desert Hot Springs 9
Quartz Hill 2, Highland 0
Riverside Notre Dame 7, Rim of the World 6
San Jacinto Valley Academy 20, Temecula Prep 3
Savanna 2, Whitney 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Chaminade 5
South El Monte 8, El Monte 1
Summit 16, Bloomington 5
Viewpoint 18, Oakwood 0
Westlake 11, Buena 0
Wiseburn-Da Vinci 12, Hawthorne 2
Woodbridge 17, Irvine University 1
Yucca Valley 17, Coachella Valley 2
Intersectional
Dinuba 11, Westminster 1
El Segundo 15, Venice 3
McLane 13, Westminster 0
