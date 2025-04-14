Advertisement
High School Sports

Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseballs and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Cleveland 8, North Hollywood 2

Fremont 10, Gardena 5

Hamilton 6, Chavez 1

Kerman 10, Carson 1

King/Drew 5, Bravo 0

Marquez 15, LA Jordan 0

Roosevelt 3, Kennedy 2

Sotomayor 10, Mendez 1

South Gate 6, Verdugo Hills 2

Sylmar 4, Legacy 2

University Prep Value 13, Triumph Charter 10

Southern Section

Aliso Niguel 6, Capistrano Valley 3

Arroyo Valley 4, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Banning 10, Cathedral City 0

Beacon Hill 8, Sequoyah 6

Bishop Alemany 6, Paraclete 4

Calabasas 10, Canyon Country Canyon 3

California Lutheran 11, Anza Hamilton 0

Calvary Baptist 14, Webb 0

Camarillo 3, Agoura 0

Chino 4, Don Lugo 3

Chino Hills 5, Etiwanda 1

Coachella Valley 7, Yucca Valley 1

Colony 8, Chaffey 7

Corona 4, Corona Santiago 3

Corona Centennial 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 2

Damien 3, Upland 0

Desert Hot Springs 7, Perris 1

Duarte 5, Nogales 1

Edgewood 16, La Puente 4

Eisenhower 10, Carter 5

El Toro 2, Trabuco Hills 1

Foothill Tech 6, Grace 4

Gabrielino 12, Arroyo 3

Hillcrest 11, Canyon Springs 0

Hueneme 5, Golden Valley 0

Indio 8, Twentynine Palms 3

Irvine University 4, Laguna Hills 2

Jurupa Hills 10, San Gorgonio 0

La Salle 5, Cathedral 4

Mater Dei 2, JSerra 1

Monrovia 8, South Pasadena 7

Murrieta Mesa 5, Murrieta Valley 4

Norco 10, Riverside King 0

Northwood 8, St. Margaret’s 2

Orcutt Academy 12, SLOCA 6

Palm Springs 24, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2

Paramount 9, Firebaugh 3

Pasadena Marshall 10, Mountain View 0

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Los Osos 2

Redlands East Valley 5, Cajon 3

Rolling Hills Prep 3, Lennox Academy 0

San Clemente 5, Beckman 0

San Jacinto 12, Nuview Bridge 5

San Jacinto Valley Academy 12, Temecula Prep 5

San Marino 3, La Canada 0

Savanna 11, Westminster 2

Silver Valley 10, Victor Valley Christian 0

SJDLCS 6, San Jacinto Leadership 3

South El Monte 11, El Monte 2

St. Monica 4, Salesian 1

Temecula Valley 6, Chaparral 1

Tesoro 7, Dana Hills 3

Thousand Oaks 6, Newbury Park 3

Valley Christian 5, Aquinas 2

Ventura 1, St. Bonaventure 0

Vista Murrieta 12, Great Oak 3

Westlake 7, Oaks Christian 6

Wiseburn-Da Vinci 10, Peninsula 1

Intersectional

Birmingham 7, Liberty (NV) 5

Chatsworth 3, Saugus 2

El Camino Real 1, Hoover 0

Dos Pueblos 6, South East 0

Frontier 3, El Camino Real 3

Garces Memorial 13, Garfield 1

Long Beach Jordan 7, Harbor Teacher 4

Millikan 6, Paso Robles 3

Narbonne 7, Vista del Lago 6

Palo Verde 9, Birmingham 3

Redding University Prep 2, Narbonne 1

Stevenson 5, Garfield 4

South East 6, El Diamante 5

Venice 5, North Torrance 3

Viewpoint 3, Van Nuys 0

Webster Schroeder (NY) 11, Vaughn 1

SOFTBALL

City Section

Central City Value 21, Rise Kohyang 3

Southern Section

Anza Hamilton 21, California Lutheran 6

Archer 11, Marymount 1

Arroyo 11, Gabrielino 1

Banning 1, Cathedral City 0

Bethel Christian 4, Fontana 2

Bonita 3, Glendora 2

Chaparral 12, Temecula Valley 11

Colony 14, Patriot 14

Colton 9, San Gorgonio 1

Crescenta Valley 8, Mark Keppel 1

Desert Christian Academy 21, San Jacinto Leadership 19

Don Lugo 17, Chino 9

El Rancho 11, St. Paul 5

Indio 18, Twentynine Palms 2

Katella 10, Calvary Chapel 7

Leuzinger 15, Beverly Hills 0

Los Alamitos 5, Cypress 4

Moorpark 9, Simi Valley 8

Murrieta Mesa 10, Murrieta Valley 2

Newbury Park 17, Santa Paula 3

Orange Vista 8, Hemet 0

Perris 18, Desert Hot Springs 9

Quartz Hill 2, Highland 0

Riverside Notre Dame 7, Rim of the World 6

San Jacinto Valley Academy 20, Temecula Prep 3

Savanna 2, Whitney 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Chaminade 5

South El Monte 8, El Monte 1

Summit 16, Bloomington 5

Viewpoint 18, Oakwood 0

Westlake 11, Buena 0

Wiseburn-Da Vinci 12, Hawthorne 2

Woodbridge 17, Irvine University 1

Yucca Valley 17, Coachella Valley 2

Intersectional

Dinuba 11, Westminster 1

El Segundo 15, Venice 3

McLane 13, Westminster 0

