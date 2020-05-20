Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Moorpark’s John Peck has come a long way

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 20, 2020
9:35 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: John Peck

School: Moorpark

Sport: Baseball, shortstop

Key stats: Was hitting .457 with zero errors in 39 chances for the Musketeers; 4.0 GPA.

Fall plans: He will attend Pepperdine.

On the sudden cancellation of the season:
“It was tough this year because it was unexpected to just stop playing. I felt our team was built different because we started off well.”

On the lessons he learned from coach Scott Fullerton:
“One big one is never fearing failure. I felt that is one thing I struggled with my junior and sophomore years. I was hesitant on the bases and that got me into trouble. By senior year, I didn’t fear failure. Another is understanding with failure comes growth. I embraced that. If I’m going to fail, I might as well get a reward and learn from it. The biggest one, especially this year, is never take anything for granted. I felt I didn’t know what that term meant until this season.”

On life without sports:
“It’s boring, man. I’m bored out of my mind without playing baseball. I’m going crazy. I’m doing everything I can to get better. I have a little batting cage in my backyard and a little gym in my garage.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:
“My big dream is to play in MLB.”

On the new things he’s discovered in quarantine life:
“I started cooking more. I’ve been cooking my breakfast, making scrambled eggs.”

What he misses most:
“My teammates 100%. I enjoy making memories on the field with my teammates, but I enjoy more off the field because that’s where you are bonding and are like brothers.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
