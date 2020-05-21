Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Namir Hemphill has one more hurdle to clear

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 21, 2020
6 AM
UPDATED 6 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Namir Hemphill

School: Upland

Sport: Track and field, hurdles, triple jump

Key stats: Was No. 1 triple jumper in the state this year after setting a personal-best of 49 feet, 11 inches; third in state in 300 hurdles in ’19

Fall plans: Will attend Northern Colorado

On the sudden end to the season:
“It was a hard thing for me to adjust to, but we all have to move on in life. I have a good support system.”

On his athleticism:
“I’ve always noticed I’ve been really athletic. I remember in third grade I used to go into the school yard and race all the sixth and seventh graders. I used to beat them. I’ve always been fast and be able to jump.”

On how he stays in shape:
“We have been blessed to have a big backyard. I have two sets of hurdles. I can do my triple jump drills in the backyard.”

On coming with an inch of 50 feet in the triple jump:
“This was my year. I have been working hard focusing on my technique. I’ve always been strong, but my technique hasn’t been. I had some good advice. One of my coaches told me I was going for 52 feet this year. I was looking to take down the Arcadia Invitational record.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:
“I’ll be pro stage.”

What he misses the most:
“I love to compete. I can’t compete on weekends and test my limits.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer
