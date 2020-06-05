Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Vincent Esparza misses his band of brothers

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 5, 2020
6:30 AM
UPDATED 12 PM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Vincent Esparza

School: Granada Hills Kennedy

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Advertisement

Key stats: Member of the City Section all-star team that won a gold medal in the summer of 2019 at Chicago baseball tournament

Fall plans: Will attend Glendale College

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birmingham during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the season being canceled:

Advertisement

“I spent the beginning part of last season on the DL not being able to pitch. I was looking forward to this season starting off strong. At first I couldn’t believe it. It didn’t really hit me for a week or two. I realized all our hard work in the first half of the year was gone.”

On winning the gold medal team in the summer of 2019:

“That was one of the best experiences of my life playing with a lot of people I’ve seen and heard about. It’s a good group of guys. We still keep in touch.”

On life without sports:

Advertisement

“It’s pretty boring. I’ve been trying to stay in shape so I’ll be ready when baseball comes back.”

On the new interests he’s discovered with his free time:

“I’m doing a lot more cooking.”

His specialty:
“French toast.”

Advertisement

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Agoura’s Aedan Cunningham has no regrets
Season Interrupted: Aedan Cunningham
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Agoura’s Aedan Cunningham has no regrets
The Agoura hurler’s future plans took a hit with the logjam of college seniors who will return: ‘I just kind of take what’s given to me.’

How the sports stoppage has changed him:

“In the blink of an eye or randomly, everything can be taken away from you. That’s something the coronavirus has taught me.”

What he misses most:

Advertisement

“Being on the field with my brothers, spending all the time with them every day.”

On the lessons learned for class of 2020:

“This just shows how strong we are as a class with what we’ve been though. Everyone will come out stronger.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement