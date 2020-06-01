Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Agoura’s Aedan Cunningham has no regrets

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 1, 2020
1:17 PM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Aedan Cunningham

School: Agoura

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Advertisement

Key stats: All-league in 2019, Cunningham was off to a 2-1 start with a 1.17 earned-run average when the season was halted after 10 games.

Fall plans: He will attend Glendale Community College.

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birming
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the impact of season being canceled:

Advertisement

“This season was supposed to be my outing to show who I am as a pitcher. It’s really disappointing not only missing the season but because of the coronavirus, the seniors in college are coming back, so all the slots are filling up.”

On moving on:

“I’m not a guy who gets mentally affected by this. I just kind of take what’s given to me and move on. I’ve just kept working. I got it from a high school coach. His mentality is no matter what, keep working to get better. Stay tough.”

On the lessons learned by the class of 2020:

Advertisement

“We’re all having to learn to keep going no matter what. We missed a lot of stuff, a whole semester of school. Not just sports. Everyone in 2020 became more tough because of this.”

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Culver City’s Mekhi Evans-Bey was there for his mother
Season Interrupted: Mekhi Evans-Bey
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Culver City’s Mekhi Evans-Bey was there for his mother
The coronavirus ended Mekhi Evans-Bey’s track season, then it came for his mother, who credits the Culver City standout for taking care of her.

On the new things he’s discovered with his free time:

“Woodworking with my dad. We built a shed. I’ve been surfing.”

Advertisement

How he stays motivated with no coach around:

“The best time to get work in is when no one is watching. It’s only going to show more who you are as a person and how you don’t always need a coach behind you to get better.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement