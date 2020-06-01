Season Interrupted: Agoura’s Aedan Cunningham has no regrets

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Aedan Cunningham

School: Agoura

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key stats: All-league in 2019, Cunningham was off to a 2-1 start with a 1.17 earned-run average when the season was halted after 10 games.

Fall plans: He will attend Glendale Community College.

On the impact of season being canceled:

“This season was supposed to be my outing to show who I am as a pitcher. It’s really disappointing not only missing the season but because of the coronavirus, the seniors in college are coming back, so all the slots are filling up.”

On moving on:

“I’m not a guy who gets mentally affected by this. I just kind of take what’s given to me and move on. I’ve just kept working. I got it from a high school coach. His mentality is no matter what, keep working to get better. Stay tough.”

On the lessons learned by the class of 2020:

“We’re all having to learn to keep going no matter what. We missed a lot of stuff, a whole semester of school. Not just sports. Everyone in 2020 became more tough because of this.”

On the new things he’s discovered with his free time:

“Woodworking with my dad. We built a shed. I’ve been surfing.”

How he stays motivated with no coach around:

“The best time to get work in is when no one is watching. It’s only going to show more who you are as a person and how you don’t always need a coach behind you to get better.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.