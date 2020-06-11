Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Isabella Kam is down with her Eastbound future

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 11, 2020
5 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Isabella Kam

School: Burbank Burroughs

Sport: Softball, outfielder/pitcher

Advertisement

Key stats: Batted .667 and had a 2.45 ERA in 2019; 4.4 grade-point average

Fall plans: Will attend Dartmouth

High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic

ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birmingham during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic

A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the season being canceled:

Advertisement

“Our head coach quit right before the season started. We were doing our best to prepare for games not knowing what to expect. We were fortunate to have the previous head coach come back. The team had a renewed energy. Then COVID-19 flushed all our hard work down the drain.”

On the secret to her success:

“The secret for me was knowing my self-worth throughout high school, not letting others define what kind of player or person I was and staying humble.”

On what she misses most:

Advertisement

“The intensity of the games, the camaraderie of the practices and the busy schedule.”

On the new things she’s discovered during the sports stoppage:

“I discovered I can bake, but just because I can bake does not mean I’m good at it. I also learned how to refurbish our outside furniture.”

High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Garden Grove Pacifica’s Alyssa Brito lost a coach, then a season

Season Interrupted: Alyssa Brito

High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Garden Grove Pacifica’s Alyssa Brito lost a coach, then a season

Garden Grove Pacifica slugger Alyssa Brito had dedicated the season to coach Mark Campbell, who passed away last year. ‘This was our year to do something big.’
Advertisement

Where she sees yourself in 10 years:

“I see myself as an actuary on the East Coast.”

On the most valuable lessons she’s learned:

“Appreciate everyone and everything around you. As an athlete, play every game as if it’s your last. This is a time you really need to learn how to rely and invest in yourself. It has to come from within. You have to work around so many limitations due to the pandemic.”

Advertisement

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement