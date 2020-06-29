Nico Young, Paige Sommers are Gatorade state athletes of the year in track and field

The 2020 high school track and field season was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but two Ventura County athletes still rose up to distinguish themselves and earn recognition as the best in California.

On Monday, it was announced that distance runner Nico Young of Newbury Park had been honored as the Gatorade state boys’ athlete of the year in track and field. Last week, pole vaulter Paige Sommers of Westlake was honored as the Gatorade state girls’ athlete of the year in track and field.

Young, headed to Northern Arizona, broke a 34-year-old state record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 13:50.55. He was already the reigning Gatorade national cross-country athlete of the year.

State Girls Junior Athlete of the Year 2019-20.

She got a Gatorade honor earlier today, but it's another one for Paige Sommers (Westlake). She's 4th winner in last 8 yrs in this category from Ventura Co. @vcspreps @WestlakeXCTF @DyeStat @PrepCalTrack https://t.co/za1oOEzBZS pic.twitter.com/xl2v7zzYog — Cal-Hi Sports (@CalHiSports) June 26, 2020

Sommers set a state record in the girls’ pole vault in February.