Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Nico Young, Paige Sommers are Gatorade state athletes of the year in track and field

Nico Young of Newbury Park is the Gatorade state athlete of the year in track and field.
(Jeremiah Soifer / For The Times )
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 29, 2020
6:59 AM
Share

The 2020 high school track and field season was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but two Ventura County athletes still rose up to distinguish themselves and earn recognition as the best in California.

On Monday, it was announced that distance runner Nico Young of Newbury Park had been honored as the Gatorade state boys’ athlete of the year in track and field. Last week, pole vaulter Paige Sommers of Westlake was honored as the Gatorade state girls’ athlete of the year in track and field.

Young, headed to Northern Arizona, broke a 34-year-old state record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 13:50.55. He was already the reigning Gatorade national cross-country athlete of the year.

Sommers set a state record in the girls’ pole vault in February.

High School SportsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement