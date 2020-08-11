Mission Viejo coach says quarterback Peter Costelli will return, not graduate early

The decision announced Tuesday by the Pac-12 to cancel its fall college football season already is having an impact on high school recruits in Southern California.

Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson said he was informed that quarterback Peter Costelli, expected to graduate in January and enroll early at Utah, decided to stick with the Diablos and play high school football in January. He said Costelli’s father let him know of the change in plans. The start of the high school season has been delayed until Jan. 8 because of COVID-19.

Others planning to graduate early, hoping to get a head start on their college careers by participating in spring practices, may follow Costelli’s lead.

Johnson was pretty excited to hear the news. Costelli might be the fastest quarterback in California. Asked if the zone-read option play was back in the Mission Viejo offense, Johnson said, “You know it, baby.”

Advertisement

The NCAA will have to decide if changes need to be made in the recruiting calendar, because the early signing day for football seniors is in December, followed by another signing day in February. Coaches have been barred all summer from visiting high school campuses. The ban is scheduled to end Aug. 31 but likely will be extended.

