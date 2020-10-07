LAUSD officials are discussing November return for sports conditioning

Discussions are underway for Los Angeles Unified School District fall sports teams to return to working out at sports facilities by early next month. That was the message delivered to high school principals Wednesday and is expected to be discussed in a videoconference with LAUSD athletic directors Thursday.

No final decisions have been made because first priority is to put together a testing program for students and staff as well as have an app ready to help identify potential trouble spots.

No sports workouts have been allowed since on-campus classes stopped last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches have been communicating with athletes via videoconferences.

The athletics office has been telling schools to take care of student physicals, have their coaches complete first-aid and fingerprint requirements and prepare their athletes to be ready to participate if approval is given to begin tryouts and conditioning next month.

November is a key month if LAUSD football teams intend to play scheduled games on Jan. 8 because coaches say they need four to six weeks of conditioning and practice. Practices are scheduled to begin Dec. 14.