High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 17:57
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about high school football

Woodland Hills El Camino Real coach Jason Sabolic talks about high school football on Friday Night Live.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Woodland Hills El Camino Real first-year coach Jason Sabolic, who spent 17 years coaching junior college football, is this week’s guest.

Sabolic offers insight into options for high school seniors who might miss their last season.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

