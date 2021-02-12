Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

This week’s guest is Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert, a former head coach at Westlake and Oaks Christian.

Also discussed is the impact of the new CIF ruling that athletes can compete in multiple sports during the school year.