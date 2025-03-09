Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Scholar football athletes to be honored Sunday

Linebacker Cory McEnroe, left, with his father, former Thousand Oaks coach Ben McEnroe.
By Eric Sondheimer
More than 75 high school football seniors will be honored on Sunday for their achievements on and off the field at the annual Coastal Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame banquet at the Canyon Club in Agoura.

Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert has been working for weeks to gather the top scholar athletes from this fall. Those who have put together high grade-point averages and performed well on the field receive recognition. For the first time, girls’ flag football athletes will participate. The areas of Ventura, the San Fernando Valley and Antelope Valley are represented.

There’s some well-known athletes on the list, from Rio Mesa quarterback JJ Bittner to Thousand Oaks linebacker Cory McEnroe. Others are North Hollywood running back Omar Muhammad and Calabasas receiver Dylan Hein. Also being honored is former Hart coach Mike Herrington with the Al Wistert Award.

Other chapters in Los Angeles, Pasadena and Riverside will be holding their annual award presentations.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

