Prep talk: Scholar football athletes to be honored Sunday

More than 75 high school football seniors will be honored on Sunday for their achievements on and off the field at the annual Coastal Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame banquet at the Canyon Club in Agoura.

Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert has been working for weeks to gather the top scholar athletes from this fall. Those who have put together high grade-point averages and performed well on the field receive recognition. For the first time, girls’ flag football athletes will participate. The areas of Ventura, the San Fernando Valley and Antelope Valley are represented.

There’s some well-known athletes on the list, from Rio Mesa quarterback JJ Bittner to Thousand Oaks linebacker Cory McEnroe. Others are North Hollywood running back Omar Muhammad and Calabasas receiver Dylan Hein. Also being honored is former Hart coach Mike Herrington with the Al Wistert Award.

Congratulations to our student athletes at Banning HS for being honored last night by the National Football Foundation. Adrian Guzman, Steven Perez and Kali Sue were recognized for outstanding academics and athletic achievements. @breezepreps @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/0kltG7FiWi — Nick Garibay (@CoachGaribayBHS) March 7, 2025

Other chapters in Los Angeles, Pasadena and Riverside will be holding their annual award presentations.

Congratulations to St. Paul RB/LB Joseph Lafferre '25, who was named the National Football Foundation (LA Chapter) Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Awards are based on their record for academic achievement, athletic achievement, leadership, and community service. We are proud of you… pic.twitter.com/XNSu1HViX4 — St. Paul Football (@StPaulHSFB) March 8, 2025

