Three Johnson brothers starting for Westlake baseball team

Jack Johnson, the standout Westlake High senior shortstop who is headed to Baylor, waited and waited for the chance to play on the same team with his freshman twin brothers, Nolan and Nate. The COVID-19 pandemic made it uncertain whether it would happen.

“It’s so cool,” Jack said Monday after a game against Thousand Oaks in which he started at shortstop, Nolan started at third base and Nolan started at catcher.

Jack, at 6 feet 1, is the “little brother.” Nolan is 6-4 and Nate 6-3.

Not since the McLain brothers were starting at Beckman in Irvine has there been a family of baseball brothers with so much promise and potential.

“It’s beyond words,” Jack said of being with his brothers this season. “It’s fun to get to play with them. I didn’t know if it would happen. It’s here and we’re battling.”