High school baseball: Tuesday’s results
BASEBALL
Tuesday’s results
Alemany 13, Birmingham 4
Arroyo Grande 9, Dos Pueblos 8
Arroyo Valley 5, Norte Vista 4
Arroyo Valley 5, Patriot 4
Bishop Montgomery 6, Mayfair 0
Brea Olinda 8, Arlington 2
Canyon Springs 15, Vista del Lago 0
Cathedral 10, Monrovia 0
Chino 5, Moreno Valley 1
Citrus Valley 12, West Covina 0
Corona del Mar 6, Anaheim Canyon 2
Crean Lutheran 6, La Serna 1
Dana Hills 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0
Desert Mirage 10, Big Bear 5
El Dorado 9, Capistrano Valley 2
Esperanza 8, Placentia Valencia 7
Foothill 9, Aliso Niguel 1
Gahr 6, Bishop Amat 5
Garden Grove Pacifica 13, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 8
Granite Hills 5, Apple Valley 2
Granite Hills 6, Chaparral 2
Hart 10, Golden Valley 4
Indio 14, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 5
La Mirada 7, Mission Viejo 4
Linfield Christian 12, Escondido 3
Los Alamitos 4, El Modena 1
Mater Dei 16, Chaminade 5
Murrieta Mesa 9, King 2
Newport Harbor 9, South Hills 5
Northview 12, Excelsior 0
Oak Hills 7, Hesperia 1
Oak Park 11, Hueneme 2
Orange Lutheran 4, Harvard-Westlake 3
Ramona 12, Beaumont 1
Redondo 9, Lakewood 0
Royal 8, Ventura 0
San Juan Hills 9, Laguna Beach 1
Santa Clarita Christian 11, Lancaster Baptist 0
Savanna 16, Fairmont Prep 0
Segerstrom 5, Tustin 4
Servite 9, San Dimas 4
Sultana 7, Victor Valley 6
Temescal Canyon 2, Corona Centennial 1
Upland 5, Charter Oak 4
Viewpoint 11, Heritage Christian 2
Villa Park 2, Yucaipa 1
Webb 5, St. Margaret’s 4
West Ranch 6, Saugus 1
Yorba Linda 18, Trabuco Hills 15
