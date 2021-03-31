Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Tuesday’s results

VARIOUS CITIES, - MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Tuesday’s results

Alemany 13, Birmingham 4

Arroyo Grande 9, Dos Pueblos 8

Arroyo Valley 5, Norte Vista 4

Arroyo Valley 5, Patriot 4

Bishop Montgomery 6, Mayfair 0

Brea Olinda 8, Arlington 2

Canyon Springs 15, Vista del Lago 0

Cathedral 10, Monrovia 0

Chino 5, Moreno Valley 1

Citrus Valley 12, West Covina 0

Corona del Mar 6, Anaheim Canyon 2

Crean Lutheran 6, La Serna 1

Dana Hills 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 0

Desert Mirage 10, Big Bear 5

El Dorado 9, Capistrano Valley 2

Esperanza 8, Placentia Valencia 7

Foothill 9, Aliso Niguel 1

Gahr 6, Bishop Amat 5

Garden Grove Pacifica 13, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 8

Granite Hills 5, Apple Valley 2

Granite Hills 6, Chaparral 2

Hart 10, Golden Valley 4

Indio 14, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 5

La Mirada 7, Mission Viejo 4

Linfield Christian 12, Escondido 3

Los Alamitos 4, El Modena 1

Mater Dei 16, Chaminade 5

Murrieta Mesa 9, King 2

Newport Harbor 9, South Hills 5

Northview 12, Excelsior 0

Oak Hills 7, Hesperia 1

Oak Park 11, Hueneme 2

Orange Lutheran 4, Harvard-Westlake 3

Ramona 12, Beaumont 1

Redondo 9, Lakewood 0

Royal 8, Ventura 0

San Juan Hills 9, Laguna Beach 1

Santa Clarita Christian 11, Lancaster Baptist 0

Savanna 16, Fairmont Prep 0

Segerstrom 5, Tustin 4

Servite 9, San Dimas 4

Sultana 7, Victor Valley 6

Temescal Canyon 2, Corona Centennial 1

Upland 5, Charter Oak 4

Viewpoint 11, Heritage Christian 2

Villa Park 2, Yucaipa 1

Webb 5, St. Margaret’s 4

West Ranch 6, Saugus 1

Yorba Linda 18, Trabuco Hills 15

High School Sports

