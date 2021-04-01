High school softball: Wednesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s results
Barstow 13, Serrano 0
Bellflower 18, Savanna 13
Brea Olinda 5, Rosary 3
Buena 5, St. Bonaventure 4
El Camino Real 6, Agoura 0
Etiwanda 8, Colony 0
Garden Grove 10, Westminster La Quinta 2
Huntington Beach 6, Edison 0
La Habra 9, El Modena 2
Long Beach Wilson 6, Mayfair 3
Marina 13, Ocean View 3
Orange Vista 15, West Valley 4
Redlands East Valley 7, San Jacinto 4
San Marino 22, Ramona Convent 0
Saugus 8, West Ranch 5
Sierra Canyon 7, Burbank Burroughs 4
South Torrance 7, Redondo 5
Torrance 11, Lakewood St. Joseph 0
Western Christian 11, Southlands Christian 0
Yucaipa 17, Valley View 7
