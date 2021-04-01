Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Wednesday’s results

A softball compared to a baseball.
(Graphic)
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s results

Barstow 13, Serrano 0

Bellflower 18, Savanna 13

Brea Olinda 5, Rosary 3

Buena 5, St. Bonaventure 4

El Camino Real 6, Agoura 0

Etiwanda 8, Colony 0

Garden Grove 10, Westminster La Quinta 2

Huntington Beach 6, Edison 0

La Habra 9, El Modena 2

Long Beach Wilson 6, Mayfair 3

Marina 13, Ocean View 3

Orange Vista 15, West Valley 4

Redlands East Valley 7, San Jacinto 4

San Marino 22, Ramona Convent 0

Saugus 8, West Ranch 5

Sierra Canyon 7, Burbank Burroughs 4

South Torrance 7, Redondo 5

Torrance 11, Lakewood St. Joseph 0

Western Christian 11, Southlands Christian 0

Yucaipa 17, Valley View 7

