Roundup: Nico Ponce of Alemany makes five threes in win

One game into the high school basketball season, Alemany coach Tray Meeks is going to have to spend his free time thinking up ways to get open threes for junior guard Nico Ponce. If he succeeds, there’s no telling how many threes Ponce will make this season.

On Monday night, Ponce made five of his seven shots from three-point range and finished with 21 points in Alemany’s 61-55 victory. Freshman Jayden Harper made a solid debut for the Warriors with 13 points. Jed Miller made five threes and finished with 29 points for Agoura (2-3).

Mission League teams better prepare for this play. Nico Ponce has four threes and 18 points. Alemany 48, Agoura 36 after three. pic.twitter.com/7pBzQiM0va — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 6, 2021

JSerra 76, Foothill Christian 54: Isaac Peralta scored 19 points and Max Bowman 18.

St. John Bosco 63, Village Christian 40: The Braves stayed unbeaten behind Scotty Washington, who scored 18 points.

Crespi 47, Newbury Park 37: Mason Dorsey had 12 points.

Servite 73, El Modena 33: Kamron Fontenot led the Friars with 15 points.

Chaminade 81, Calabasas 51: Tuning up for Mission League play this week, the Eagles (2-0) received 19 points from Keith Higgins Jr. and 18 points from Kenneth Simpson Jr.

Buena 58, Oak Park 51: Austin Schliecher scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists to help Buena improve to 5-1.

Girls’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake 48, Rosary 44: With wins over Sierra Canyon and Rosary, Harvard-Westlake (2-0) has made it clear it is a team to watch. Stanford-bound Kiki Iriafen scored 17 points.

Baseball

Westlake 5, Pacifica 0: Blake Barley and Jack Friedman combined on a two-hit shutout. Nolan Johnson had two hits.

Santa Margarita 6, Newport Harbor 3: Matt Flaharty had three hits and Luke Lavin two.

Thousand Oaks 5, Camarillo 0: Collin Adams threw six shutout innings, striking out six for 8-0 Thousand Oaks.

Granada Hills 7, Narbonne 5: Miles Ortiz hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to rally the Highlanders.