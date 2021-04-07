Roundup: Kenneth Simpson Jr., Keith Higgins Jr. continue basketball wizardry

The Mission League opened its basketball season Wednesday, and Chaminade came away with an impressive 72-50 victory over Crespi. As usual, the guard duo of Keith Higgins Jr. and Kenneth Simpson Jr. was spectacular.

Higgins led the way with 26 points. Simpson had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists and Colin Weems added 12 points. Chaminade is 3-0 overall.

“They played great,” Chaminade coach Bryan Cantwell said of the four-year starters headed to Lehigh and Arizona, respectively.

Harvard-Westlake 75, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42: Cameron Thrower scored 14 points for the Wolverines.

Advertisement

Servite 65, Sunny Hills 48: Tyler Small finished with 23 points and Andrew Cook 22.

Windward 60, Bishop Montgomery 56: Dylan Andrews scored 16 points, Jaren Harris 13 and Kijani Wright 12 for the Wildcats.

Baseball

Loyola 2, St. Paul 1: Luca DiPaolo hit a home run and Sammy Morales struck out six in six innings. Nick Goethals picked up the save.

Ocean View 3, Fountain Valley 2: Owen Sideras threw a complete game.

Advertisement

North Torrance 5, La Serna 0: Brynner Waiolama threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Orange Lutheran 10, Damien 1: Tyler Gordon went three for three.

Palos Verdes 5, Torrance 4: Palos Verdes improved to 6-0.

Harvard-Westlake 6, JSerra 4: George Cooper went three for three and Kai Caranto added two hits.

Advertisement

Bishop Amat 10, Birmingham 0: Ryan Verdugo struck out nine and threw a one-hitter. Tyler White had three hits and three RBIs.

Quartz Hill 6, Highland 3: Logan Reddemann picked up his second save for 4-0 Quartz Hill.

