High School Sports

High school softball: Wednesday’s results

By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s results

Arlington 9, Hillcrest 3

Ayala 6, Alta Loma 0

Carlsbad Sage Creek 21, Tahquitz 1

Charter Oak 9, St. Lucy’s 1

Chino Hills 9, St. Paul 5

Diamond Ranch 4, Orange Lutheran 2

El Dorado 2, Rosary 1

Elsinore 7, Lakeside 6

Excelsior 17, Adelanto 7

Glendora 10, Colony 1

Granite Hills 11, Barstow 7

Huntington Beach 6, Ocean View 0

La Habra 5, Murrieta Mesa 2

La Serna 2, San Dimas 0

Norte Vista 7, La Sierra 5

Northview 18, Nogales 4

Quartz Hill 15, Highland 6

Ramona 21, Patriot 0

Rancho Alamitos 14, Estancia 1

San Gorgonio 10, Perris 0

San Jacinto 13, Riverside North 1

Santa Clara 9, Nordhoff 1

Torrance 14, West Covina 2

Troy 11, Loara 2

Victor Valley 6, Silverado 3

Western Christian 10, University Prep 5

Yucaipa 4, Murrieta Valley 2

