High school softball: Wednesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s results
Arlington 9, Hillcrest 3
Ayala 6, Alta Loma 0
Carlsbad Sage Creek 21, Tahquitz 1
Charter Oak 9, St. Lucy’s 1
Chino Hills 9, St. Paul 5
Diamond Ranch 4, Orange Lutheran 2
El Dorado 2, Rosary 1
Elsinore 7, Lakeside 6
Excelsior 17, Adelanto 7
Glendora 10, Colony 1
Granite Hills 11, Barstow 7
Huntington Beach 6, Ocean View 0
La Habra 5, Murrieta Mesa 2
La Serna 2, San Dimas 0
Norte Vista 7, La Sierra 5
Northview 18, Nogales 4
Quartz Hill 15, Highland 6
Ramona 21, Patriot 0
Rancho Alamitos 14, Estancia 1
San Gorgonio 10, Perris 0
San Jacinto 13, Riverside North 1
Santa Clara 9, Nordhoff 1
Torrance 14, West Covina 2
Troy 11, Loara 2
Victor Valley 6, Silverado 3
Western Christian 10, University Prep 5
Yucaipa 4, Murrieta Valley 2
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.