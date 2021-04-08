Top high school football games this week as LAUSD teams open play

A look at the top games in high school football this week as LAUSD teams begin play in the City Section:

Friday’s games

Palisades (0-0) at Venice (0-0), 7 p.m.

The City Section finally starts with this Western League rivalry game. Venice unveils Tennessee transfer Sam Vaulton at quarterback. More concerning is that several linemen opted out, so we’ll see what kind of protection he receives. Palisades lost its starting quarterback to Birmingham, so the Dolphins need to rebuild. The pick: Venice.

Advertisement

Reseda (0-0) at Crenshaw (0-0), 7 p.m.

Two veteran coaches with small rosters will try to help their players make the most of a shortened season. Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett has mostly underclassmen and is getting players ready for fall ball. Reseda coach Alonso Arreola will rely on a couple key seniors. The pick: Reseda.