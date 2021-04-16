Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school softball: Thursday’s results

The size of a softball compared to a baseball.
(-)
By Times staff
Share

SOFTBALL

Thursday’s results

Anaheim 7, Artesia 4

Bethel Christian 20, Calvary Baptist 2

Advertisement

Buena 20, Oxnard Pacifica 6

California 4, El Rancho 3

Capistrano Valley 13, Garden Grove 2

Carson 5, Birmingham 0

Advertisement

Chaminade 15, Oak Park 5

Citrus Valley 8, San Jacinto 0

Crescenta Valley 16, Burbank 0

Culver City 24, Leuzinger 2

Advertisement

Diamond Bar 22, Garey 6

Diamond Ranch 3, Walnut 0

Esperanza 10, Yorba Linda 0

Foothill 7, El Modena 2

Advertisement

Granada Hills 12, La Canada 11

Hart 16, Canyon Country Canyon 6

Heritage 27, Tahquitz 0

Heritage Christian 3, Viewpoint 0

Advertisement

Hesperia 6, Apple Valley 5

Huntington Beach 9, San Clemente 2

Indio 15, Cathedral City 2

JSerra 7, San Juan Hills 6

Advertisement

La Canada 9, Granada Hills 3

La Mirada 3, Cypress 0

Lakewood St. Joseph 15, Paramount 3

Legacy 6, Garfield 3

Advertisement

Long Beach Wilson 7, Millikan 4

Los Alamitos 11, Gahr 3

Magnolia 14, Santa Ana 5

Nogales 15, Pioneer 4

Advertisement

Northwood 2, Beckman 1

Nuview Bridge 17, Perris 11

Oak Hills 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1

Ocean View 15, Garden Grove 0

Advertisement

Paloma Valley 7, Orange Vista 5

Providence 17, Flintridge Prep 1

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Riverside North 1

Rio Hondo Prep 16, Mayfield 5

Advertisement

Rosary 9, Fullerton 0

Rowland 5, Azusa 3

Saddleback 4, Capistrano Valley Christian 3

Saugus 12, Golden Valley 0

Advertisement

South Gate 5, Bell 1

South Torrance 11, Palos Verdes 0

Southlands Christian 12, Orangewood Academy 5

St. Monica 13, Palisades 12

Advertisement

Temescal Canyon 20, Rancho Verde 1

Thousand Oaks 2, Calabasas 0

Twentynine Palms 14, Banning 4

Valencia 23, West Ranch 6

Advertisement

Valley View 5, Corona Centennial 2

Vasquez 4, Bishop 2

Villa Park 4, Brea Olinda 0

Warren 12, Mira Costa 1

Advertisement

West Torrance 6, Peninsula 2

Westlake 13, Agoura 3

Whittier Christian 4, San Dimas 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement