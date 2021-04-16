High school softball: Thursday’s results
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s results
Anaheim 7, Artesia 4
Bethel Christian 20, Calvary Baptist 2
Buena 20, Oxnard Pacifica 6
California 4, El Rancho 3
Capistrano Valley 13, Garden Grove 2
Carson 5, Birmingham 0
Chaminade 15, Oak Park 5
Citrus Valley 8, San Jacinto 0
Crescenta Valley 16, Burbank 0
Culver City 24, Leuzinger 2
Diamond Bar 22, Garey 6
Diamond Ranch 3, Walnut 0
Esperanza 10, Yorba Linda 0
Foothill 7, El Modena 2
Granada Hills 12, La Canada 11
Hart 16, Canyon Country Canyon 6
Heritage 27, Tahquitz 0
Heritage Christian 3, Viewpoint 0
Hesperia 6, Apple Valley 5
Huntington Beach 9, San Clemente 2
Indio 15, Cathedral City 2
JSerra 7, San Juan Hills 6
La Canada 9, Granada Hills 3
La Mirada 3, Cypress 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 15, Paramount 3
Legacy 6, Garfield 3
Long Beach Wilson 7, Millikan 4
Los Alamitos 11, Gahr 3
Magnolia 14, Santa Ana 5
Nogales 15, Pioneer 4
Northwood 2, Beckman 1
Nuview Bridge 17, Perris 11
Oak Hills 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1
Ocean View 15, Garden Grove 0
Paloma Valley 7, Orange Vista 5
Providence 17, Flintridge Prep 1
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Riverside North 1
Rio Hondo Prep 16, Mayfield 5
Rosary 9, Fullerton 0
Rowland 5, Azusa 3
Saddleback 4, Capistrano Valley Christian 3
Saugus 12, Golden Valley 0
South Gate 5, Bell 1
South Torrance 11, Palos Verdes 0
Southlands Christian 12, Orangewood Academy 5
St. Monica 13, Palisades 12
Temescal Canyon 20, Rancho Verde 1
Thousand Oaks 2, Calabasas 0
Twentynine Palms 14, Banning 4
Valencia 23, West Ranch 6
Valley View 5, Corona Centennial 2
Vasquez 4, Bishop 2
Villa Park 4, Brea Olinda 0
Warren 12, Mira Costa 1
West Torrance 6, Peninsula 2
Westlake 13, Agoura 3
Whittier Christian 4, San Dimas 0
