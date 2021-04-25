Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Saturday’s results

A softball and baseball
SOFTBALL

Saturday’s results

Gahr 10, South Torrance 8

Huntington Beach 10, King 5

La Habra 6, Aliso Niguel 2

Lakewood 12, Santa Fe 2

Long Beach Wilson 3, Rosary 2

Orange Lutheran 6, Cypress 4

Oxnard 7, Ventura 0

Rio Mesa 6, Oxnard Pacifica 0

San Gorgonio 16, Indian Springs 11

Santa Clara 11, Foothill Tech 1

South Hills 8, Whittier Christian 1

St. Bonaventure 8-5, Dos Pueblos 7-4

St. Paul 4, Downey 0

Thousand Oaks 11, Righetti 2

Torrance 13, Brea Olinda 3

Warren 8, Chino 1

West Torrance 7, Santa Margarita 2

Westlake 2, Crescenta Valley 1

