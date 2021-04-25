High school softball: Saturday’s results
SOFTBALL
Saturday’s results
Gahr 10, South Torrance 8
Huntington Beach 10, King 5
La Habra 6, Aliso Niguel 2
Lakewood 12, Santa Fe 2
Long Beach Wilson 3, Rosary 2
Orange Lutheran 6, Cypress 4
Oxnard 7, Ventura 0
Rio Mesa 6, Oxnard Pacifica 0
San Gorgonio 16, Indian Springs 11
Santa Clara 11, Foothill Tech 1
South Hills 8, Whittier Christian 1
St. Bonaventure 8-5, Dos Pueblos 7-4
St. Paul 4, Downey 0
Thousand Oaks 11, Righetti 2
Torrance 13, Brea Olinda 3
Warren 8, Chino 1
West Torrance 7, Santa Margarita 2
Westlake 2, Crescenta Valley 1
